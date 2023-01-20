Read full article on original website
NBC News
Chuck Todd: U.S. democracy and politics are at a ‘breaking point’
Meet the Press Moderator and NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd says investigations into President Biden and former President Trump for their handling of classified documents add to the current instability in American politics. Jan. 22, 2023.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 23rd)
New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed; FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home; Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Jan. 24, 2023.
Full Manchin: There's 'nothing' that holds lawmakers accountable
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the fight to raise the debt ceiling, the special counsels investigating President Biden and former President Trump, and his plans for 2024.Jan. 22, 2023.
Supreme Court justices deliver first case decisions in person post-pandemic
The Supreme Court delivered decisions in the first case of the term that started in October and it was the first time justices did so in person since the Covid pandemic began. NBC News' Laura Jarrett details cases the court is facing during its term.Jan. 23, 2023.
