All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, saw John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno of Dark Order face The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico in a Trios Match in the main event.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO