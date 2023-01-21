Read full article on original website
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
Rocky Romero Talks About The Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay & More
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW's "The Forbidden Door" special event and more. Featured below are...
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
Brandi Rhodes Discusses Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At Royal Rumble, Injury Status (Video)
Brandi Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Steve Fall's "The Ten Count" at NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the wife of Cody Rhodes spoke about "The American...
Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On WWE's Deal With FOX
Is the FOX network losing money by being the home of WWE Smackdown?. WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his answer to that question. During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told listenrs the following:. “Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t...
WWE News: Last Night's Monday Night Raw Generates Highest Domestic Gate in Show's History
-- WWE reported today that last night's Monday Night Raw generated the highest domestic gate in the history of the show. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells...
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE
Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
Triple H, Paul Heyman Deliver Final Hype For Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. And it is doing it in style. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Raw Is XXX anniversary edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to shoot out their final promotional hype for the show.
KiLynn King Praises Jazz, Explains How Mickie James Helped Her In NWA
During her recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, KiLynn King explained how Mickie James helped her land an NWA gig. KiLynn also explained how former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Jazz lended her own helping hand to King, and so much more. Featured below are the highilights from...
Teddy Long Talks Raw Is XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon (Video)
Ahead of tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Teddy Long spoke with the folks from SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former longtime SmackDown General Manager spoke about tonight's Raw is XXX special event, as well as the differences in management styles between Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
Rocky Romero Talks Conversation He Had With Triple H Regarding The Karl Anderson Situation
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of topics such as Karl Anderson getting signed by the WWE during the time that he still held the IWGP NEVER Openweight Title and how he was told that they will make it up to NJPW.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
Jim Ross Says Infamous 2002 WWE Storyline Was Bound To Fail
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, which saw the couple get married on an episode of WWE SmackDown in their underwear after getting engaged weeks prior and which lead to Al Wilson "dying" as he could not keep up with Dawn Marie, was bound to fail.
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
