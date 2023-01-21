-- WWE announced the following details for their upcoming video game WWE 2K23 which is set to be released on March 14, 2023. John Cena is on the cover. WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, is coming soon for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, John Cena, will be featured on the cover of each edition of the game, striking three of his signature poses. Global music phenom Bad Bunny, Billboard's Top Artist of the Year and one of the most streamed artists in the world for 2022, will also make his WWE 2K debut*.

2 DAYS AGO