ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show

-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
DETROIT, MI
rajah.com

WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com

WWE Announces Release Date, Details of Upcoming Video Game WWE 2K23 With John Cena on Cover

-- WWE announced the following details for their upcoming video game WWE 2K23 which is set to be released on March 14, 2023. John Cena is on the cover. WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, is coming soon for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, John Cena, will be featured on the cover of each edition of the game, striking three of his signature poses. Global music phenom Bad Bunny, Billboard's Top Artist of the Year and one of the most streamed artists in the world for 2022, will also make his WWE 2K debut*.
rajah.com

Update On The Viewership Numbers Of Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a rating of 0.55 in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 2.96% from this past week’s final viewership of 2.326 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.55...
rajah.com

Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW

The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com

Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut

Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com

Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)

-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com

Bully Ray Says WWE Contacted Him About Raw Is XXX But Ignored Idea He Pitched For Dudley Boyz Segment

Bully Ray was all about a Dudley Boyz reunion at tonight's special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pro wrestling legend noted on Busted Open Radio that he was, in fact, contacted by WWE about their "Raw Is XXX" special event tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c, however he also revealed that an idea he pitched to them involving The Dudley Boyz was ignored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring

Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com

Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming

Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com

Triple H, Paul Heyman Deliver Final Hype For Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. And it is doing it in style. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Raw Is XXX anniversary edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to shoot out their final promotional hype for the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy