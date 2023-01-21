Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
Related
rajah.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor Pre-Sale Starting Soon, More Names Added To The Gathering 4
According to a report from PWInsider, an online ticket presale is scheduled to begin soon. -- On Thursday, January 26th, fans can grab early tickets to ROH Supercard of Honor. Tickets for the March 31st event go on sale to the general public this Friday, and the show will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
rajah.com
WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show
-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's 30th Anniversary Show In Philadelphia, PA. (1/23/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
rajah.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/23/2023): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Will Challenge Roman Reigns For The WWE Universal Title After Winning The Royal Rumble Match
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how after he wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this coming Saturday he will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as he as never held the title in the past like he did the WWE Championship.
rajah.com
WWE Announces Release Date, Details of Upcoming Video Game WWE 2K23 With John Cena on Cover
-- WWE announced the following details for their upcoming video game WWE 2K23 which is set to be released on March 14, 2023. John Cena is on the cover. WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, is coming soon for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon, record-setting philanthropist, and WWE 2K23 Executive Soundtrack Producer, John Cena, will be featured on the cover of each edition of the game, striking three of his signature poses. Global music phenom Bad Bunny, Billboard's Top Artist of the Year and one of the most streamed artists in the world for 2022, will also make his WWE 2K debut*.
rajah.com
Jim Ross On Shelton Benjamin Not Receiving The Same Success That Brock Lesnar And John Cena Did
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as why Shelton Benjamin didn’t receive the same success 16-time World Champion John Cena and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar did, who were all in the same class.
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a rating of 0.55 in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 2.96% from this past week’s final viewership of 2.326 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.55...
rajah.com
WWE News: Last Night's Monday Night Raw Generates Highest Domestic Gate in Show's History
-- WWE reported today that last night's Monday Night Raw generated the highest domestic gate in the history of the show. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW saw current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Bobby Lashley. PWInsider.com recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during this past Monday night's 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
Bully Ray Says WWE Contacted Him About Raw Is XXX But Ignored Idea He Pitched For Dudley Boyz Segment
Bully Ray was all about a Dudley Boyz reunion at tonight's special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pro wrestling legend noted on Busted Open Radio that he was, in fact, contacted by WWE about their "Raw Is XXX" special event tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c, however he also revealed that an idea he pitched to them involving The Dudley Boyz was ignored.
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com
Triple H, Paul Heyman Deliver Final Hype For Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. And it is doing it in style. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Raw Is XXX anniversary edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to shoot out their final promotional hype for the show.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.
Comments / 0