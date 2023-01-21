Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Bully Ray Says WWE Contacted Him About Raw Is XXX But Ignored Idea He Pitched For Dudley Boyz Segment
Bully Ray was all about a Dudley Boyz reunion at tonight's special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pro wrestling legend noted on Busted Open Radio that he was, in fact, contacted by WWE about their "Raw Is XXX" special event tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c, however he also revealed that an idea he pitched to them involving The Dudley Boyz was ignored.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Will Challenge Roman Reigns For The WWE Universal Title After Winning The Royal Rumble Match
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how after he wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this coming Saturday he will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as he as never held the title in the past like he did the WWE Championship.
rajah.com
Crowbar Reveals The Origins Of His In-Ring Name
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as where his in-ring name came from. “David Flair was hitting people with a crowbar, so Vince [Russo] wrote it into the story where they meet at a gas station. I remember the schtick was he pulls in for gas, and I’m filling up another car’s gas, and I yell at the guy because he asked me to check the oil. And I start b—-ing him out, and David loves it because he’s nuts, and he goes, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ ‘Well, some people call me Crowbar.'”
rajah.com
NJPW Star Wants A Multi-Promotional Wrestling World Cup
During his recent chat with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada explained the reason why he belives a multi-promotional World Cup style wrestling tournment would be "interesting." Check out the highlights below. On a wrestling world cup:. “We had an all-star...
rajah.com
WWE News: Last Night's Monday Night Raw Generates Highest Domestic Gate in Show's History
-- WWE reported today that last night's Monday Night Raw generated the highest domestic gate in the history of the show. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells...
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.
rajah.com
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
rajah.com
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
rajah.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
rajah.com
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Talks Appearing As All Three Of His Personas In The 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as appearing as all three of his wrestling personas in the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match and if he took two spots from other wrestlers in order to do that.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin mentioning former AEW Star Cody Rhodes in one of his video vignettes and how that wouldn't have been allowed in WCW.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com
Brandi Rhodes Discusses Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At Royal Rumble, Injury Status (Video)
Brandi Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Steve Fall's "The Ten Count" at NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the wife of Cody Rhodes spoke about "The American...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
Comments / 0