WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.

1 DAY AGO