Bully Ray Says WWE Contacted Him About Raw Is XXX But Ignored Idea He Pitched For Dudley Boyz Segment

Bully Ray was all about a Dudley Boyz reunion at tonight's special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pro wrestling legend noted on Busted Open Radio that he was, in fact, contacted by WWE about their "Raw Is XXX" special event tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c, however he also revealed that an idea he pitched to them involving The Dudley Boyz was ignored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Crowbar Reveals The Origins Of His In-Ring Name

Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as where his in-ring name came from. “David Flair was hitting people with a crowbar, so Vince [Russo] wrote it into the story where they meet at a gas station. I remember the schtick was he pulls in for gas, and I’m filling up another car’s gas, and I yell at the guy because he asked me to check the oil. And I start b—-ing him out, and David loves it because he’s nuts, and he goes, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ ‘Well, some people call me Crowbar.'”
NJPW Star Wants A Multi-Promotional Wrestling World Cup

During his recent chat with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada explained the reason why he belives a multi-promotional World Cup style wrestling tournment would be "interesting." Check out the highlights below. On a wrestling world cup:. “We had an all-star...
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE

Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming

Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock

During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More

Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About

Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut

Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...

