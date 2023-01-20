ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut

Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
DETROIT, MI
rajah.com

Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock

During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Says Infamous 2002 WWE Storyline Was Bound To Fail

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, which saw the couple get married on an episode of WWE SmackDown in their underwear after getting engaged weeks prior and which lead to Al Wilson "dying" as he could not keep up with Dawn Marie, was bound to fail.
rajah.com

Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring

Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More

Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
rajah.com

Spoiler: Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023

You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rajah.com

WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)

-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
rajah.com

Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles

WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
rajah.com

Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)

-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy