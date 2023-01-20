Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Talks Appearing As All Three Of His Personas In The 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as appearing as all three of his wrestling personas in the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match and if he took two spots from other wrestlers in order to do that.
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
Brandi Rhodes Discusses Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At Royal Rumble, Injury Status (Video)
Brandi Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Steve Fall's "The Ten Count" at NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the wife of Cody Rhodes spoke about "The American...
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
Jim Ross Says Infamous 2002 WWE Storyline Was Bound To Fail
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, which saw the couple get married on an episode of WWE SmackDown in their underwear after getting engaged weeks prior and which lead to Al Wilson "dying" as he could not keep up with Dawn Marie, was bound to fail.
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/23/2023): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
WWE News: Last Night's Monday Night Raw Generates Highest Domestic Gate in Show's History
-- WWE reported today that last night's Monday Night Raw generated the highest domestic gate in the history of the show. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells...
Spoiler: Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023
You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
Another Segment Confirmed For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary Show
The journey of "The American Nightmare" continues tonight. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw this evening at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., another segment for the special 30th anniversary show has been announced. The Cody Rhodes "Road to Recovery" vignette series will...
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles
WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
