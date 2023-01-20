WWE previously announced that tonight's 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of every generation of The Bloodline will give big praise to The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A report was then made by PWInsider.com that the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment will no longer take place and it has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also said on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

1 DAY AGO