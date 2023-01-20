Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding their 30th Anniversary episode of RAW later tonight inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it was previously announced that current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Championship against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
rajah.com
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
rajah.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/22): Binghamton, New York
WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's 30th Anniversary Show In Philadelphia, PA. (1/23/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
rajah.com
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (01/21): Melbourne, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria face Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) and Grayson Waller in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Various News: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford On NBC, Latest Hey! (EW)
-- Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, current Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, along with her husband and Street Profits member Montex Ford appeared on NBC's coverage of the NFL on Saturday:. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/21): Erie, Pennsylvania
WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his championship on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Major Change To A Segment On RAW's 30th Anniversary
WWE previously announced that tonight's 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of every generation of The Bloodline will give big praise to The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A report was then made by PWInsider.com that the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment will no longer take place and it has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also said on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Attending This Week's Friday Night SmackDown (Photo)
A familiar face to longtime WWE fans was in the house for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was among those in attendance inside the packed Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night for this week's two-hour WWE on FOX television program.
rajah.com
WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show
-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
rajah.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
rajah.com
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Plays Tekken 7, 2K23 Teaser (Photo)
--WWE2K23 will hit store shelves soon. On Friday, WWEGames & 2K shared the following teaser:. WWE is ecpected to offically announce the release date next Saturday, during the promotions Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown Superstar, NXT Tag Team Champion, New Day...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Universal Roman Reigns take part in a contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble Event. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Cared More About Talent As Actual Human Beings Than Vince McMahon
What are some of the key differences between Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as authority figures behind-the-scenes in WWE?. Matt Hardy is among a handful of talents than can speak to this with legitimate information on the subject, and during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," that's exactly what he did.
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (1/20): Odyssey Jones vs. Joe Gacy, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Making her first appearance on NXT Level Up, Nikkita Lyons looks to debut in style when she clashes...
rajah.com
Enzo Amore Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Former WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (nZo) appeared on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family, but WWE management nixed that idea and instead went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Talks Raw Is XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon (Video)
Ahead of tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Teddy Long spoke with the folks from SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former longtime SmackDown General Manager spoke about tonight's Raw is XXX special event, as well as the differences in management styles between Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
Comments / 0