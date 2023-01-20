WWE previously announced that tomorrow's 30th anniversary special of WWE RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of different generations of The Bloodline will praise The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. PWInsider.com reports that this will no longer be taking place and the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also stated on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

2 DAYS AGO