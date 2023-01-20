Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Sting Believes Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Pro Wrestling NOAH on a number of topics such as how he has great respect for Japanese wrestling legend Great Muta as well as how he believes Muta is the only Japanese wrestler that ever transcended wrestling in America. The All Elite Wrestling Star also spoke about how Muta is revered and respected by wrestlers and fans alike to this day.
rajah.com
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On WWE's Deal With FOX
Is the FOX network losing money by being the home of WWE Smackdown?. WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his answer to that question. During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told listenrs the following:. “Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t...
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
rajah.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
rajah.com
NJPW Star Wants A Multi-Promotional Wrestling World Cup
During his recent chat with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada explained the reason why he belives a multi-promotional World Cup style wrestling tournment would be "interesting." Check out the highlights below. On a wrestling world cup:. “We had an all-star...
rajah.com
News On If There Were Plans For AJ Styles To Appear At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.
rajah.com
NJPW x Pro Wrestling NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Results (01/21): Yokohama, Japan
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH recently had the second night of their co-promoted Wrestle Kingdom Event, which took place from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The show saw Tetsuya Naito face Kenoh in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match in the main event. Below are the...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (01/21): Melbourne, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria face Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) and Grayson Waller in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Blue Meanie Says WWE Selling To Amazon Would Make The Most Sense
Former ECW Star and pro wrestling veteran Blue Meanie recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program to talk about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon being back in WWE and how people were thinking about a year and a half ago that Vince would be selling the business during the time when he was firing talents.
rajah.com
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
rajah.com
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Makes A Major Change To A Segment On RAW's 30th Anniversary
WWE previously announced that tomorrow's 30th anniversary special of WWE RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of different generations of The Bloodline will praise The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. PWInsider.com reports that this will no longer be taking place and the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also stated on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals The Favorite Part Of His Pro Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the favorite part of his pro wrestling career as well as how he would have loved if Team Angle lasted for years. Kurt Angle said:. “This was awesome. This is my favorite...
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Attending This Week's Friday Night SmackDown (Photo)
A familiar face to longtime WWE fans was in the house for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was among those in attendance inside the packed Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night for this week's two-hour WWE on FOX television program.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Talks How The New Day Going To WWE NXT Came To Be
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves to talk about a number of topics such as how The New Day going to WWE NXT came to be. Kofi Kingston said:. “We were presented...
rajah.com
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Plays Tekken 7, 2K23 Teaser (Photo)
--WWE2K23 will hit store shelves soon. On Friday, WWEGames & 2K shared the following teaser:. WWE is ecpected to offically announce the release date next Saturday, during the promotions Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown Superstar, NXT Tag Team Champion, New Day...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Enormous Pitch For Hall of Famer to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
-- WWE's plans of having Roman Reigns main event against The Rock appear to be more and more unlikely to happen as the weeks go by and it has caused the company to formulate backup plans dating back the last six months. Fightfulselect.com is reporting that one of the "huge" internal pitches for Reigns is to have him face off against Stone Cold Steve Austin instead.
rajah.com
KiLynn King Talks NJPW, STARDOM Plans
KiLynn King recnetly spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the interview, King, best known for her appearances in AEW and the National Wrestling Alliance, discussed her plans to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM. Featured below are the highlightsfrom the inteeview.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March 1 In Tokyo, Japan
Details are set for this year's All Star Junior Festival. On Monday, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced their annual All Star Junior Festival for March 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the official announcement below. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible...
Comments / 0