Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Related
San Francisco nightlife venue PianoFight to close after 16 years
The Tenderloin location was home to the first iteration of Original Joe's.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
sfstandard.com
See Inside the ‘Crazy’ Ferryboat-Turned-Office of This Bay Area Business Group
Perhaps the only office facility in history that rammed a submarine is currently sitting on the San Francisco waterfront, swaying in the sea. The Klamath, which for most of its tenure as a Bay Area ferry carried cars and passengers between San Rafael and Richmond, now has a new life as the headquarters of the Bay Area Council, a regional business group.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment
You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
SFGate
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
San Francisco Castro gay bar and restaurant Harvey's closes after 27 years
The Castro neighborhood staple shuttered on Sunday.
sfstandard.com
We Finally Know What SF’s Most Hated Bridge Will Soon Become
San Francisco has two beloved bridges, a world-famous Art Deco masterpiece and a more complicated, two-bridges-plus-a-tunnel span that was elegantly retrofitted a decade ago. San Francisco also has one particularly reviled bridge: a squat, seldom-used pedestrian bridge that connects a Chinatown park to a Hilton hotel across Kearny Street. Derided...
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0