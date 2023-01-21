ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

We Finally Know What SF’s Most Hated Bridge Will Soon Become

San Francisco has two beloved bridges, a world-famous Art Deco masterpiece and a more complicated, two-bridges-plus-a-tunnel span that was elegantly retrofitted a decade ago. San Francisco also has one particularly reviled bridge: a squat, seldom-used pedestrian bridge that connects a Chinatown park to a Hilton hotel across Kearny Street. Derided...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
