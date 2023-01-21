Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May
Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Food for Thought’ exhibition to open at Baltimore Museum of Industry next month
An exhibition opening next month at the Baltimore Museum of Industry will encourage visitors to ponder the impact of food insecurity and hear the stories of Baltimore school food and nutrition workers. The “Food For Thought” exhibition will open Feb. 10 at the BMI and will remain open through the...
Washington Examiner
The cultural abomination of drag queen story hour came to Baltimore
It was a scene that more resembled "Caligula's court" than a building that holds scores of books. A man, dressed as a woman with too much makeup, reads stories to children. Only in 21st-century America could anyone find this cultural aberration permissible. And last week, this circus came to Baltimore.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
The Inner Harbor waterfront ice festival returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Harbor Point Ice Festival made its return to Baltimore's waterfront on Saturday.One of the biggest highlights of the festival was the live ice carving.Sculptors used their chisels to create spectacular Lunar New Year theme sculptures.Attendees also had a chance to taste great food from local vendors, enjoy a live DJ, and watch a little puppeteering.
Wbaltv.com
Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space
A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
WJLA
Baltimore ranks among top 2 cities with homicide rate problems, according to study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 7% in 45 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, WalletHub released its report on the cities with the biggest homicide rate problems. In order to determine which cities have the...
The Jewish Press
Rebbitzen Chana Weinberg and Rav Moshe Yechiel Halevi Epstein
The twenty-eighth of Teves is the yahrzeit of Rebbitzen Chana Weinberg (1927-2012). Born in Lithuania, where her father, Rav Yaakov Yitzchok Ruderman, was studying in kollel, they moved to the United States in 1930. First to New Haven, where her grandfather was mashgiach in a yeshiva, and then to Cleveland where he founded a yeshiva. In 1933 the Rudermans moved to Baltimore where her father had been offered a rabbinical position which he accepted on condition that he also open a yeshiva.
wmar2news
Recapping the nor'easter of January 2016
MARYLAND — Seven years ago, Baltimore and lots of Maryland were buried in over two feet of snow as a nor'easter slid through the Mid-Atlantic shutting down most of the eastern seaboard. This storm dropped 29.2 inches of snow at the BWI weather site, setting an all-time record for...
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
foxbaltimore.com
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
Using artificial intelligence to identify, target vacants
Looking at aerial imagery to find vacant properties in Baltimore City isn't a new idea for the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Essence
Foundation Chooses To Go Out Of Business To Fund Black Paper In Baltimore
A family foundation gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left — to fund a newspaper covering Baltimore's Black community. Adam Holofcener and his family donated $1 million — nearly all the funds they had left for giving — in a rare move for philanthropy to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: creating a free newspaper for Black residents in Baltimore that was staffed by Black editors and writers.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
macaronikid.com
RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
25 BREATHTAKING YEARS. ONE WORLDWIDE PHENOMENON. RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show will return to the LYRIC in Baltimore performing 4 shows between February 10 - 12, 2023 ! Tickets go Onsale Friday, November 18 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A...
Frosty Ball Ride and Party raises awareness for men's health organization
The event raised awareness for the Baltimore Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride, which is set for Sunday, May 21, 2023.
