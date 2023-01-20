Read full article on original website
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.Here’s everything you need...
MELBOURNE, VIC — At the draw ceremony for the season-ending WTA Finals in October, the emcee called Jessica Pegula to the front of the room and asked the 28-year-old American about her championship at an event in Mexico a handful of days earlier. He called it the “biggest title”...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek, which she...
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a three set win over countrywoman Marketa Vondrousova. The 17-year-old Fruhvirtova, playing in just her second Grand Slam main draw, came from 3-1 down in the final set to win five games in a row and complete the 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over the former Roland-Garros finalist in two hours and 17 minutes.
The Australian Open women’s draw lost its two biggest names on Sunday as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff fell within half an hour of each other.Swiatek was beaten by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina while Gauff lost to Jelena Ostapenko. Third seed Jessica Pegula, now the highest seed left, continued to look strong in a 7-5 6-2 win over Barbora Krejcikova.Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner, while Jiri Lehecka upset Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda saw off Hubert Hurkacz.Picture of the dayInstagram post of the day View this post on Instagram...
Rolling report: Keep up to date with all Monday’s action from Melbourne Park with John Brewin
From climate change to women’s rights, what effect will the demographic time bomb at the heart of China’s economy have?
