Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 7 schedule including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Australian Open order of play for the middle Sunday is highlighted by the clash between world number one Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.Swiatek is also the reigning French Open and US Open winner - so the third round match puts the winners of the last three grand slams head to head.Elsewhere, Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the headline match on Rod Laver Arena.Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to reach the quarter-finals against the talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Cameron Norrie in the previous round.Here’s everything you need...
FOX Sports

Swiatek, Gauff lose at Australian Open; Korda in 1st Slam QF

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek, which she...
tennismajors.com

17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova among last 16 women standing at Australian Open

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a three set win over countrywoman Marketa Vondrousova. The 17-year-old Fruhvirtova, playing in just her second Grand Slam main draw, came from 3-1 down in the final set to win five games in a row and complete the 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over the former Roland-Garros finalist in two hours and 17 minutes.
The Independent

Australian Open day seven: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff crash out in Melbourne

The Australian Open women’s draw lost its two biggest names on Sunday as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff fell within half an hour of each other.Swiatek was beaten by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina while Gauff lost to Jelena Ostapenko. Third seed Jessica Pegula, now the highest seed left, continued to look strong in a 7-5 6-2 win over Barbora Krejcikova.Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner, while Jiri Lehecka upset Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda saw off Hubert Hurkacz.Picture of the dayInstagram post of the day View this post on Instagram...

