DEKALB, Ill. — David Coit scored a season-high 32 points as Northern Illinois beat Kent State 86-76 on Tuesday night, snapping the Golden Flashes' 10-game winning streak. Coit also had six assists for the Huskies (8-12, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Darweshi Hunter scored 14 points, going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 4-for-5 on 3-pointers). Kaleb Thornton was 5-of-11 shooting (2-for-5 on 3s) to finish with 13 points while adding 11 assists and four steals. ...

KENT, OH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO