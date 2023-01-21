Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Related
Bakersfield Californian
BUFFALO 91, BALL STATE 65
Percentages: FG .597, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (C.Jones 5-12, I.Adams 4-4, Foster 1-1, Blocker 1-2, Hardnett 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Hardnett, Smith). Turnovers: 15 (I.Adams 4, Powell 4, Blocker 3, C.Jones, Foster, Jack, Smith). Steals: 7 (C.Jones 2,...
Kent State women's basketball back on the road at Northern Illinois on Wednesday
The game: Kent State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m. Wednesday. TV: ESPN+3. Records: Kent State is 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the MAC after losing to Bowling Green 66-57 on Saturday. NIU (10-7, 2-4) lost to Eastern Michigan 66-61, and has dropped six of its last eight games. ...
Bakersfield Californian
RUTGERS 65, PENN STATE 45
Percentages: FG .333, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Lundy 2-4, Funk 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Clary 0-2, Wynter 0-2, Pickett 0-3, Dread 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Clary 2, Dorsey, Lundy, Mahaffey, Njie, Pickett). Steals: 5 (Dread, Funk, Lundy, Mahaffey,...
Kent State men's basketball gives up season high 86 points in loss at NIU
DEKALB, Ill. — David Coit scored a season-high 32 points as Northern Illinois beat Kent State 86-76 on Tuesday night, snapping the Golden Flashes' 10-game winning streak. Coit also had six assists for the Huskies (8-12, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Darweshi Hunter scored 14 points, going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 4-for-5 on 3-pointers). Kaleb Thornton was 5-of-11 shooting (2-for-5 on 3s) to finish with 13 points while adding 11 assists and four steals. ...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, NOTRE DAME 82
Percentages: FG .519, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Ryan 5-6, Goodwin 3-5, Laszewski 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Wertz 0-1, Starling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lubin 2). Turnovers: 15 (Wertz 5, Starling 3, Goodwin 2, Laszewski 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 1 (Wertz). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Bakersfield Californian
EAST CAROLINA 76, TULSA 66
Percentages: FG .451, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Dalger 4-4, Griffin 2-10, Knight 1-2, McWright 1-2, Betson 1-3, Embery-Simpson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Pritchard 5, Betson 2, Embery-Simpson, Selebangue). Steals: 3 (Dalger, Pritchard, Selebangue). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Johnson3710-172-32-80124.
Bakersfield Californian
MISSOURI 89, OLE MISS 77
Percentages: FG .554, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Hodge 6-11, Ko.Brown 4-6, Mosley 4-7, Diarra 1-1, Carter 1-3, East 0-1, Honor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gholston 3, Honor 2, Carter, Diarra, Ko.Brown, Mosley). Steals: 11 (East 3, Ka.Brown 2, Mosley 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
UNLV 86, WYOMING 72
Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Dusell 6-9, Reynolds 4-11, Thompson 2-4, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 1-6, Barnhart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 6 (Reynolds 3, Anderson 2, Dusell). Steals: 3 (Maldonado, Powell, Thompson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Iwuakor241-43-41-4025. Gilbert345-90-00-83212. Harkless318-1511-111-83028.
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
AKRON 73, MIAMI (OH) 68
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .522, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Williams 2-3, Lairy 2-5, Mabrey 1-1, Smith 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Mirambeaux 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Safford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Safford 3, Lairy 2, Mirambeaux, Morris, Smith, Williams). Steals: 4 (Lairy 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGETOWN 81, DEPAUL 76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Gibson 3-4, Cruz 1-1, Murphy 1-2, Gebrewhit 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Penn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson 2). Turnovers: 12 (Gibson 3, Johnson 3, Murphy 3, Cruz, Nelson, Penn). Steals: 5 (Gibson 3, Johnson, Murphy). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
TOLEDO 84, EASTERN MICHIGAN 79
Percentages: FG .544, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Bates 9-14, Jihad 2-4, Farrakhan 0-1, Rice 0-1, Savicevic 0-1, Billingsley 0-2, Acuff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Billingsley 3, Jihad). Turnovers: 11 (Acuff 3, Bates 3, Golson 2, Savicevic 2, Randle). Steals: 2 (Farrakhan, Golson).
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana faces Minnesota after Jackson-Davis' 31-point outing
Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana's 82-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Golden Gophers are 5-6...
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 86, Florida St. 63
MIAMI (16-4) Omier 4-8 4-6 12, J.Miller 5-5 1-2 12, Pack 6-10 2-2 18, Poplar 5-11 2-2 14, Wong 5-9 4-4 18, Beverly 2-3 0-0 4, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 3-4 0-3 6, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Aire 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 13-19 86.
Bakersfield Californian
Davidson 64, La Salle 57
DAVIDSON (10-10) Mennenga 10-16 4-7 27, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Huffman 2-4 3-3 7, Loyer 4-17 0-0 12, Watson 0-4 2-2 2, Kochera 1-5 0-0 3, Skogman 5-6 0-0 11, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-12 64. LA SALLE (8-12) Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 4-14 0-0 8, H.Drame...
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Scores
Farmington vs. Nute, ppd. Sunapee vs. Portsmouth Christian Academy, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
MILWAUKEE (150) Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150.
Comments / 0