Lakers: Two Grizzlies-LA Trade Pitches Could Augment Purple And Gold Wing Depth

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
 4 days ago

Some players LA could extract from tonight's opponent.

Starting Memphis small forward Dillon Brooks, currently on the last year of his second NBA contract (a three-year, $35 million agreement), is eligible for a veteran extension. As of yet, he has yet to agree to terms on a deal with the only league franchise he has known.

The Grizzlies happen to have a lot of young depth on the wing under team control beyond this season. Should team president Jason Wexler determine that Brooks may depart in unrestricted free agency this summer, he may want to extract some assets rather than allow Brooks to walk for nothing.

LA has some of the most appealing future draft equity in the league, given the flimsy recent record of Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss when it comes to roster-building: its 2027 and 2029 future first-round picks. Would the Lakers move off one of those selections, with perhaps some lottery protections (maybe a top-10 pick?), in order to improve the tiny Lakers' issues along the perimeter? A deal that sends Memphis Patrick Beverley's $13 million expiring salary, a second-round pick, and a top-10 protected first-rounder in exchange for Brooks and his $11.4 million contract would align financially. Would LA be interested in pulling the trigger?

Another, cheaper option would be trading for the still-injured Danny Green. The Beverley contract could still be shipped to Memphis in exchange for Green's $10 million deal, and it's possible the Grizzlies wouldn't even require first-round draft assets in return. Two second-rounders would be more than fair for a 35-year-old with a bum knee. Assuming Green can recover the form he showed with the Philadelphia 76ers, he could still be a useful two-way reserve in spot minutes for an LA team that, again, is desperate for wing reinforcements. His deal also expires this summer, meaning it wouldn't impact the team's future cap space going forward, plus he's a bit cheaper than Pat Bev, so he'd save LA some money this year, too, while (hypothetically) being a cleaner on-court fit.

AllLakers

