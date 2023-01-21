ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks Trade Proposal Brings Homecoming, Interior Depth

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BH0DD_0kMBOA1o00

A trade proposal with the Orlando Magic brings the New York Knicks a New York native and much-needed help in the paint.

The New York Knicks are looking for a little magic at the trade deadline. What better place to turn, in which case, than Orlando?

A trade proposal from FanNation's "The Magic Insider" brings together Manhattan and Central Florida, proposing a swap that nets the Knicks Mo Bamba while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish head south.

Though Bamba, the sixth overall pick of the 2018 draft, re-upped with Orlando last offseason, he's no stranger to having his name linked to the Knicks, even flat-out begging New York State native Donovan Mitchell to "come home" on social media when the future Cleveland Cavalier sought new surroundings. Bamba, 24, is a Harlem native and averaged a career-best 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds. He has returned to reserve duties this time around but could find an immediate opportunity in New York with starting center Mitchell Robinson out for at least three weeks.

TMI's Jeremy Brener hints that the Knicks could also take advantage of the seven-footer's newfound propensity for outside shooting: Bamba sank a career-best 107 triples last season and is shooting 38 percent from deep over the last two seasons. The Knicks (33.7 percent) rank 26th in three-point success rate entering Friday night action.

"As a floor spacer, Bamba is shooting over 37 percent from three this season," Brener notes. "The Knicks rank 26th in the NBA in three-point percentage, a number they will need to improve if they want to contend in the playoffs this season."

To Brener's point, the four teams behind the Knicks (25-21) in three-point success rate (LA Lakers, Toronto, Houston, and Charlotte) are currently out of their respective conference's top ten.

Trading Reddish at this point feels like a no-braner: the first-round pick from Atlanta hasn't played since Dec. 3 despite briefly breaking into the starting five earlier this season. A situation like Orlando's ... one where there's nothing to play for except lottery positioning and where the latter half of the season will primarily be used for developmental purposes ... could be perfect for Reddish to reclaim the narrative on his NBA career.

As for Hartenstein, Tom Thibodeau's demanding systems appear to have taken him out of his comfort zone , leading to Jericho Sims getting more minutes when Robinson has missed time. Sweetening the deal with Hartenstein would also be a way to ensure that the Knicks can keep their expansive first-round pick cabinet away from a deal for a backup center, saving that for the rainy day of a superstar (like Zach LaVine , perhaps).

The Knicks and Magic have done battle once already this season, with the former prevailing at Madison Square Garden. They're slated to battle again in Orlando on Feb. 7.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move

After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three

Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team's roster construction. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Wizards, Lakers Finalizing Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to add some depth to their frontcourt. According to multiple reports, the Lakers and the Wizards are finalizing a trade featuring former first round pick Rui Hachimura.  "The Washington Wizards are in serious talks to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal

A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
677
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy