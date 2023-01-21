ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers 'Tentatively' Reschedule Interview with Sean Payton

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Carolina's meeting with the former Saints coach is back on.

The Carolina Panthers were scheduled to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Friday in New York but that had to be put on hold following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player, Anton Walkes.

David Tepper owns both the Panthers and Charlotte FC and made the decision to return to the Queen City to be with his team in a time of mourning.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN , Tepper and the Panthers' brass have "tentatively" rescheduled the interview with Payton which is set for Monday, January 23rd.

The team was also set to conduct interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. It is unclear when those interviews will take place.

