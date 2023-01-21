CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened after 3:30 Thursday afternoon across the street from Hirsch High School in the 7900 block of South Dobson. Police are focusing the investigation on a black Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved, a four-door Ford pick-up truck. Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots from the truck, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody. The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.This is a developing story.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO