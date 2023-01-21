Read full article on original website
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
USF Blood Drive on 1/24Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
wjol.com
One Less Theatre Choice In Bolingbrook
File photo (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) One of two theatres in Bolingbrook is closing. Regal Cinemas along Boughton Road near Weber is closing, as part of the business’ parent company Cineworld filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. The only theatre left in Bolingbrook is Star Cinema Grill at the Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook, which replaced IPIC theatre.
wjol.com
Auto group buys former Sears site
According to a recent report a new owner could fill a large vacancy at the Louis Joliet Mall. An article from “The Real Deal,” reports that the Ghaben Auto Group has paid $4.3 million for 16.7 acres that used to be the site of the former Sears store on Mall Loop Drive.
Forest Park Review
The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.
For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
$10 Million Illinois Mansion Has 9.3 of the Coolest Bathrooms Ever
This Naperville home has a total of 21,000 square feet of living space and a large amount of it is just the home's impressive bathrooms. Forget a house with seven bathrooms, give me the master bath in this $10 million Naperville mansion, and I'd be set. You would be too if you had a shower big enough to wash your car. I can basically remodel about one-third of my home into the master bathroom of this home.
New! Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville for Arcade Games, Laser Tag, Go-Karts, and More
The new Scene75 Entertainment Center recently opened in Romeoville with more than 135,000 square feet of indoor fun for kids. Pay-as-you-go attractions include arcade games, laser tag, go-karts, an indoor tsunami roller coaster, bumper cars, drop tower, two mini-golf courses, inflatables, and much more. Find all the details below on what you’ll do and tips for enjoying an outing to Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville.
Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
947wls.com
“World’s Least Adoptable Dog” is at a Chicago Shelter and needs a home
10-year-old chihuahua Lord Herold has been dubbed, the “World’s Least Adoptable Dog.” Currently residing at One More Dog Rescue Inc. in Chicago, Herold has a severe heart murmur and is grumpy and a biter… but he doesn’t have teeth so those bites won’t hurt.
Major Illinois City Dubbed One Of The Biggest Homicide Rate Problems In America
It seems like there has been a recent spike in homicides across the United States, according to a report from WalletHub. They looked at 45 of the biggest cities in the country and compared the number of homicides per capita in the last quarter of 2022 to the number of homicides during the same time frame in 2021 and 2020.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
wjol.com
UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound
UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
Fire breaks out in multi-unit Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out late Tuesday in a multi-unit apartment home in Evanston.The fire broke out in the white frame apartment house at 2002 Emerson St. on Evanston's west side. The Evanston Fire Department was first called to the scene at 4:50 p.m. amid reports of heavy smoke and fire on the second floor of the two-story structure.When firefighters arrived, a second alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower.The fire was out within half an hour and continued to one apartment. But everyone has been displaced from the building due to extensive smoke and water damage.Two people received medical care at the scene – with one being taken to an area hospital. No firefighters were injured. A neighbor says she saw firefighters help one woman to safety. Six people were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting, according to Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend. Areas south of Interstate 80, those areas close...
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
