Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khns.org
KHNS Wellness Talk 1-23-23: Discussing addiction resources in the area with John Hischer
SEARHC Helpline: (877) 294-0074. SMART Recovery Group: Every Monday at 6 at the Skagway Traditional. AA: Every Thursday at 7 pm at the Presbyterian Church. Rainforest Recovery Center: Inpatient care in Juneau (907) 796-8690.
khns.org
Haines Economic Development Corporation housing survey comes to a close
The Haines Economic Development Corporation recently held a survey to address the housing needs of Haines residents. The Interim Director of the HEDC shared some preliminary findings after the conclusion of the survey. The Haines Economic Development Corporation housing survey ran from December of last year until the 18th of...
Comments / 0