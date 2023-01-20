ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagway, AK

khns.org

Haines Economic Development Corporation housing survey comes to a close

The Haines Economic Development Corporation recently held a survey to address the housing needs of Haines residents. The Interim Director of the HEDC shared some preliminary findings after the conclusion of the survey. The Haines Economic Development Corporation housing survey ran from December of last year until the 18th of...
HAINES, AK

