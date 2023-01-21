Hayes Johnson Sets Commitment Date

Offensive lineman Hayes Johnson has announced his commitment date. The Kentucky native will decide between five schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee has loaded up on skill talent on its current roster and will add even more in the coming seasons. However, you need offensive linemen to ensure that talent is utilized correctly.

The Volunteers have been involved in several high-caliber offensive linemen's recruitments as of late. They made offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun's top ten and now are in the top five for offensive tackle Hayes Johnson .

Johnson will decide between Tennessee, Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, and Michigan State. He will decide at Taylor County High School on Thursday, January 26. The in-state Wildcats seem to be the favorite, though playing for an offense commanded by Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is an attractive prospect.

The orange and white have been dipping into Kentucky recently for some premier talent. They recently hosted 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley , one of the top signal callers in his class.

Commitment to scouring the country is essential. Some recruiting staffs get complacent and only focus in-state, but securing a strong reputation in border states is critical. Tennessee already had a strong hold on the southeast and is only furthering its reputation under Heupel and this new regime.

