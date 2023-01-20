How to tell your beloved Disney fan how you feel this Valentine’s Day? Well, you could just say the words. But we have a few other ideas. You could go traditional, with jewelry or a tie (if anyone wears such a thing anymore). You could say it with a Valentine-themed Dooney & Bourke bag. You could say it on your own t-shirt (“I love you to the (Death Star) and back”). Or you could say it with a new piece of art. Just for a start.

2 DAYS AGO