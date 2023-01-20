Read full article on original website
Tiana’s Palace restaurant opening in late 2023 at Disneyland
Disneyland will be expanding its theming of “The Princess and the Frog” into New Orleans Square at Disneyland by transforming the French Market Restaurant into Tiana’s Palace. Disneyland recently opened Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new retail shop that Tiana opened with her mother,...
Park hopping, ride photo changes coming to Disneyland on Feb. 4
There are some changes for guests coming to Disneyland next month, including making it easier to park hop and complimentary attraction photos for guests. In addition, Disneyland said it will open up the Magic Key program as well. Here are the specifics:. 11 a.m. Park Hopping. Beginning February 4, 2023,...
Figment Popcorn Bucket returns, one of many Figment items at Festival of Arts
Yes, the Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket is coming back to this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, hopefully without the huge lines like last year. And, there’s a lot more Figment at the festival you can enjoy. New this year, you will be able to explore Figment’s...
Magic shots, special photo ops at EPCOT Festival of the Arts
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has kicked off and there are a number of special magic shots and photo ops during the festival from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023, ranging from Figment shots, to putting yourself in works of art to nighttime paint magic opportunities. Here’s a...
The chalk drawings around the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts
Every year during the arts festival at Disney World Imagineers puts chalk drawings around the World Showcase in EPCOT. This year, during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Disney added a new location, this one is outside the Imagination! Pavilion, where we find Mickey from the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and a Magic Broom.
Refurbishments, closings coming to Disney World in January 2023
The start of the year is good time for some refurbishments at Disney World, in addition, one attraction and one store will be closing this January 2023 forever. On Jan. 2, 2023, at Disney Springs, the Sosa Family Cigar Co. store will be will closing permanently. And Jan. 22 will be the last day Splash Mountain will be in operation before closing or a lengthy makeover to a Princess and the Frog attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.
Adventures by Disney announces 2024 river cruise itineraries
Adventures by Disney announced the return to three of Europe’s most iconic rivers for the 2024 travel season. With 22 river cruise departures planned, Adventures by Disney guests will once again offer sailings on the Rhine River, the Danube River and the Seine River. Headlining the 2024 lineup is...
Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, hotel room deals for Florida residents offered
As the new year starts, Walt Disney World is offering up to deals for Florida residents, the return of the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket and a savings of up to 20% on select Disney hotel stays through early 2023. Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, Floridians will be able to purchase a...
Disney World extended evening theme park hours through mid-March 2023
Disney World has kicked off extended theme park hours on select nights for certain select resort guests. Those staying at certain participating hotels will receive an additional two hours at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is taking place as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration...
Major Disney anniversaries to commemorate in 2023
The Walt Disney Company‘s 100th-anniversary celebration may be getting all the attention, but there are a lot of other Disney milestones to commemorate in 2023. As Disney World finally winds down its 50th-anniversary celebration on March 31, Animal Kingdom will be gearing up for its 25th anniversary and Tokyo Disneyland will be getting ready to mark its 40th.
UPDATE: Disney After Hours ticket sales for 2023
Disney After Hours returns to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios this month for the first time since COVID-19. The extra ticketed event lets guests in the theme park for three extra hours after the park closes, offering shorter wait times for attractions and ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—all included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts stationed throughout the park.
Merchandise coming to 2023 Walt Disney World Marthon weekend
The 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place the weekend of Jan. 4-8, 2023, and the merchandise will feature a 90’s retro vibe. In addition to the may t-shirts and sweathshirts, the merch includes logo headwear and Corkcicle drinkware, commemorative pins and pin sets, and a Loungefly backpack.
4 big attraction refurbishments begin today at Walt Disney World
Four big attraction refurbishments begin today – Jan. 9 – at Walt Disney World, one at Magic Kingdom, another at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the fourth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Annual refurbishments are a standard process as rides need to...
3 Disney World changes coming to help save money and time
Walt Disney World today announced a trio of changes aimed at improving the guest experience and help save a little money. Disney announced that it will be relaxing its park reservation requirements for passholders who visit after 2 p.m., will be adding ride photos to Disney Genie+ and is reinstating free self-parking to guests staying at Disney resorts.
So long to the Harmonious barges in EPCOT World Showcase lagoon
When Disney World first announced the “Harmonious” nighttime show at EPCOT in they touted how this would be one of the largest shows ever created for a Disney park. The should would have five giant barges to be used for projections, pyrotechnics and water screens at night. During...
Disney World reinstates daily housekeeping at deluxe resorts
Starting today, Jan. 15, Walt Disney World is reinstituting daily housekeeping service at all Walt Disney World deluxe results. This is the first time the daily service has been brought back since COVID-19 reopening. Some deluxe resorts had already brought back the daily service but now all the deluxe location...
EPCOT parking lot names changed, now character-themed
The parking lot names at EPCOT are changing as part of the theme park’s transformation. Gone are the keywords describing the area of the former Future World. Now, the lots are character-themed. The entire lot has now been divided into two themes: the “Earth” side and the “Space” side....
9 Valentine’s Day gifts for your Disney sweetie
How to tell your beloved Disney fan how you feel this Valentine’s Day? Well, you could just say the words. But we have a few other ideas. You could go traditional, with jewelry or a tie (if anyone wears such a thing anymore). You could say it with a Valentine-themed Dooney & Bourke bag. You could say it on your own t-shirt (“I love you to the (Death Star) and back”). Or you could say it with a new piece of art. Just for a start.
Ariel meet and greet returns Jan. 22 to Magic Kingdom, Belle not far behind
Two of the last character meet-and-greets that have yet to reopen since Magic Kingdom’s closure due to COVID-19 nearly two years ago are coming back. Staring on Sunday, Jan. 22, Ariel’s Grotto reopens with the opportunity to meet the Little Mermaid herself with a Disney Photo Pass photographer available. The meet and greet is next to Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid.
Splash Mountain is added to this list of defunct Disney World rides
The morning of Jan. 23, 2023, started off with a big change at Walt Disney World. Splash Mountain, the fan-favorite log flume ride based on the animated sequences from “Song of the South” is closed for good. The attraction, which opened in 1992 at Magic Kingdom, is now added to a long list of defunct Disney World rides and attractions.
