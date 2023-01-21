Memphis Grizzles vs. Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA
The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Los Angeles to take on the struggling Los Angeles Lakers at the crypto.com Arena on Friday night.
The Grizzlies have been on a roll as of late, riding an impressive 11-game win streak. This game marks the first of a three-game series between these two teams, and it will be a test to see if the Grizzlies can continue their winning ways against a Lakers team that is in desperate need of a win.
Despite the Lakers’ recent struggles, they are still a talented team with a strong roster. However, they will have their work cut out for them as they take on a Grizzlies team that is playing some of the best basketball in the league right now.
