ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzles vs. Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuTWu_0kMBIkXQ00

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Los Angeles to take on the struggling Los Angeles Lakers at the crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

The Grizzlies have been on a roll as of late, riding an impressive 11-game win streak. This game marks the first of a three-game series between these two teams, and it will be a test to see if the Grizzlies can continue their winning ways against a Lakers team that is in desperate need of a win.

Despite the Lakers’ recent struggles, they are still a talented team with a strong roster. However, they will have their work cut out for them as they take on a Grizzlies team that is playing some of the best basketball in the league right now.

This will be a great night of NBA action, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Memphis Grizzles vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • When: Friday, January 20
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Memphis Grizzles (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

O/U: 243.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 trade targets who can replace Chris Paul as the Suns reportedly prepare for a future without CP3

The uncomfortable truth: Chris Paul may be over as a serviceable guard who can provide positive value on the court for a contender. After he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Paul helped turn the organization into one of the best teams in the league. But he is averaging a career-low 13.3 points per game and he has struggled to stay healthy enough to remain on the floor for prolonged periods.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Kuzma one-upped himself and somehow wore another awful outfit that NBA fans mercilessly roasted

By now, the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma’s extremely long and large pink sweater from November 2021 has become a persistent meme in the NBA sphere. Back then, folks didn’t hold back from roasting Kuzma’s eccentric fashion taste with an outfit that seemingly made so little sense and, quite frankly, still doesn’t to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rod Strickland praises Nets' Kyrie Irving's game; is 'in awe' of him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has received a lot of praise over the years for the way that he plays the game of basketball. Many players and analysts alike have shared their thoughts on how smooth and incredible Irving’s game is from handling the basketball to his acrobatic finishes at the rim. It looks like former NBA guard, and current head coach at Long Island University, Rod Strickland is another person around the game of basketball that’s a fan of Irving.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stan Van Gundy made NBA fans cringe by using the phrase ‘bussin’ during Lakers-Clippers broadcast

NBA commentator and former coach Stan Van Gundy continues to learn new slang words and incorporate them very awkwardly. This time, it was during one of his broadcasting reps. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Tuesday night tilt with the in-house rival Los Angeles Clippers, Van Gundy described the playmaking that Lakers superstar LeBron James as “bussin.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy