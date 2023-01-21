Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect jailed on murder charge in fatal central Alabama shooting
An Alexander City man was arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month in central Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, was charged with murder and taken to the Coosa County Jail in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
81-year-old Trussville man indicted in wife’s strangulation/suffocation death
An 81-year-old man has been indicted in the 2022 slaying of his wife at their Trussville home. John B. Harris is charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Harris in December, and the indictment was made public Tuesday. According...
Alabama pit bull mix euthanized over woman’s attack in case that reached state’s highest court
A dog which reportedly attacked a Marshall County woman 16 months ago was euthanized this morning following several court challenges. WAFF is reporting that Havoc was euthanized at 11:30 a.m., citing Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. The procedure had already been postponed last month, and the dog’s owner also filed an unsuccessful federal lawsuit in hopes of stopping the procedure.
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0