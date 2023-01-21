ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charge in fatal central Alabama shooting

An Alexander City man was arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month in central Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, was charged with murder and taken to the Coosa County Jail in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

Alabama pit bull mix euthanized over woman’s attack in case that reached state’s highest court

A dog which reportedly attacked a Marshall County woman 16 months ago was euthanized this morning following several court challenges. WAFF is reporting that Havoc was euthanized at 11:30 a.m., citing Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. The procedure had already been postponed last month, and the dog’s owner also filed an unsuccessful federal lawsuit in hopes of stopping the procedure.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy