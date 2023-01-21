NBA Analyst Shockingly Says He'd Take Jrue Holiday Over James Harden, Kyrie Irving, And Jalen Brunson

Justin Termine is very high on Jrue Holiday.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best two-way guards in the league. He has been the No. 2 option offensively for the Milwaukee Bucks this year, all while still having to guard the best perimeter players in the NBA. As of right now, Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 7.4 APG.

There is no doubt that many people are high on what Jrue Holiday brings to the table. In fact, NBA analyst Justin Termine even claimed that he would take Jrue Holiday over players such as James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Jalen Brunson.

“I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”

Though the majority of people would disagree with this take, there is something to be said about a guard that isn't a liability defensively. Jrue Holiday is definitely among the more underrated players in the league, even though he was a difference-making player during the Bucks' championship run.

Luka Doncic Believes Jrue Holiday Is The Best Guard Defender In The NBA

Even though Jrue Holiday doesn't often get recognition in the media, he is definitely a player that is well-respected among NBA players. Previously, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic claimed that Jrue Holiday is the best guard defender in the league , noting that he was surprised Holiday has never won a DPOY award.

Jrue is one of the best if not the best guard defender for me. He don’t get a lot of praise for how he can guard. So for me, it’s very tough to go against him. I’m surprised he was never DPOY or something. They have a great team overall, obviously Giannis MVP.

This isn't an uncommon sentiment among players, and Andre Iguodala has even boldly claimed that Jrue Holiday should have 3 DPOY awards , pointing to the point guard's impact in the 2021 Olympics.

You can write this down. Jrue Holiday should have three Defensive Player of the Year (awards), and he should be first-team All-Defensive for the last nine years. Jrue Holiday is 6-foot-3 and Kevin Durant is 6-10. He’s not 6-10 — he’s a 7-footer. And Kevin Durant is like, ‘Yo, Jrue Holiday is different.’ You see what happened (with Team USA) in the Olympics when Jrue Holiday got there? But I’m crazy, right?

Hopefully, we see Jrue Holiday get more recognition in the future. He is definitely an amazing player and has arguably been the second-best player on the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

There is no doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks will need Jrue Holiday to continue playing at an All-Star level this season. He is having a career year as of right now, and hopefully, that continues into the playoffs.

