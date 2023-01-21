Read full article on original website
City of North Liberty releases “Connected to Tomorrow” comprehensive plan
Following a year of gathering public input, the City of North Liberty has released its proposed “Connected to Tomorrow” comprehensive plan on the project’s website. The plan, a complete rewrite of the document North Liberty uses to guide decisions about land use, transportation, public spaces and investment and more, was written with help of RDG, a Des Moines-based planning consultant, and incorporates public input gathered through workshops, open houses, stakeholder discussions, surveys and other public engagement. The Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to consider a recommendation at its February 7th meeting before the plan is considered for final approval and adoption by the North Liberty City Council.
Law enforcement seeks missing Marion man now gone 10 days
MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Tuesday for an elderly Marion man last seen 10 days ago. Theodore “Ted” Wolf, 83, of Marion has been missing since Jan. 16. According to the advisory, Wolf is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
IC man accused of stealing mountain bike from facility for the chronically homeless
Allegedly stealing a bicycle from public housing for the chronically homeless has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of Plum Street was captured on security video stealing a Fuji mountain bike from the second floor hallway of Cross Park Place on Cross Park Avenue at 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. The bicycle had been parked next to the victim’s door. Its estimated cost is $600.
Iowa City Police seek person of interest in vandalism case
The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org. How you can...
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
Lone Tree firefighters respond to car fire
Lone Tree firefighters were busy with a car fire Tuesday night. Records show first responders were called to the intersection of Utah Avenue and 670th Street just after 6:30pm. Little information about the incident has been released, including whether there were any injuries, the make and model of the vehicle, or any damage estimate.
Bus threat leads to police presence at school
Students at two schools in Dixon were met with a heavy police presence when they arrived for classes this morning, after an alarming conversation was overheard on a bus the previous day. The Dixon Police Department received a phone call from a concerned parent at about 5:53 a.m. Tuesday morning...
College Wrestling
MADISON, Wis. – No. 3 Tony Cassioppi’s 4-1 decision over No. 11 Trent Hillger tied the dual at 18 and the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 16 Wisconsin, 19-18 via criteria, on Sunday afternoon in front of a record crowd at UW Field House. The Hawkeyes and Badgers split the 10 matches, but Iowa won the dual on the third criteria, which is points scored in decisions, majors and technical falls. Iowa had a 31-24 advantage to propel its record to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten.
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
