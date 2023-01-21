Following a year of gathering public input, the City of North Liberty has released its proposed “Connected to Tomorrow” comprehensive plan on the project’s website. The plan, a complete rewrite of the document North Liberty uses to guide decisions about land use, transportation, public spaces and investment and more, was written with help of RDG, a Des Moines-based planning consultant, and incorporates public input gathered through workshops, open houses, stakeholder discussions, surveys and other public engagement. The Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to consider a recommendation at its February 7th meeting before the plan is considered for final approval and adoption by the North Liberty City Council.

