Mary Duncan

"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
Amy Christie

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?
Soul Screwed Series

My Cousin Started A Polygamy Relationship With My Former Friend and Ex-Boyfriend. I Shared Her MyChart In Response.

My cousin left her phone open on my bed while showering and I decided to scroll through her phone (Something we both do without reason). There was a group chat including her and some of our closest friends talking about me, and how ignorant I was to certain situations. As I read through the text messages, I realized that a former friend of mines was also involved in the conversation. Mind you, this is an individual I parted ways with because the rest of the group felt she was untrustworthy and manipulative. They were rehashing a group dinner date they all had at her house, and debating rather or not to tell me that my former friend had introduced my cousin to an ex of mine, and they were now involved in a polygamy relationship. Without a second thought, I not only added myself and the ex to the conversation, but I also included each of the girl's parents. I then uploaded screenshots of my cousin's mychart from her most recent doctors visit informing them of her positive Herpes Simplex diagnosis and I also added the link to my former friend's FansOnly profile. I then got up and left without comment and blocked every individuall from contacting me. Was I wrong in my actions? -Tangela.
iheart.com

Man Being Branded A ‘Creep’ For Dating 23-Year-Old Woman Who Looks Eight

A man who’s been spending time with the star of a reality show is being called a “creep” online. Dan Swygart has appeared on 23-year-old Shauna Rae Lesick’s TLC reality show “I Am Shauna Rae,” and both she and the 26-year-old man say they’re just friends. The issue is the fact that Shauna Rae looks eight years old.
Amarie M.

Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat bread

A 22-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to explain her frustration with her friend "Deb" who has an eating disorder and feels excluded from their girl's group. She says that Deb is demanding she chooses a restaurant that includes her because neither of 15 restaurant possibilities chosen for their hang-out has food that she can eat.
