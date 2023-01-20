Read full article on original website
WSB-TV Atlanta
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
‘You feel unsafe in some way’: Police investigating car break-ins in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one DeKalb County neighborhood have spent the past week replacing their car windows. Seemingly dozens of cars were broken into in Decatur, during a rash of recent break-ins. “This is a beautiful place to live,” neighbor Santana Herrera told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
Missing teen found safe in Coweta County, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Johnson has been found safe. Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Friday evening. Cameron Johnson, whose age was not disclosed by...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
accesswdun.com
Alleged suspect arrested following Gainesville death investigation, victim identified
The Gainesville Police Department has made one arrest in connection to a potential murder. The agency released an update Monday evening in regard to the case. A woman's body, who has now been identified as Latasha Marie Smith, was found around 3 a.m. in the grass at Lanier Point Apartments.
1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to investigators, one person was shot...
WXIA 11 Alive
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, curfew to be proposed
The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Deshon DuBose. They said he was shot twice.
Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
Man, woman charged after 3-year-old boy shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police told Channel 2 Action News they have arrested two people connected to a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
Sports car driver leads deputy on 70 mph chase in 35 mph zone in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Forsyth County deputy attempting to pull over a vehicle for dim headlights found themselves in a high-speed chase with a driver in a sports car on Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, the driver in a sports...
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive
MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death. Dancy was found...
At least 1 dead after fight, shooting at Shell gas station in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Shell gas station in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. NewsChopper 2 is over the Shell station off Flat Shoals Road where police tape is blocking off the parking lot. This is a developing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
FOX Carolina
13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
Family says 3-year-old shot himself in the head at Douglas County hotel
The family of a 3-year-old shot at an extended stay hotel said the boy found a gun and turned it on himself....
