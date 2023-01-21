ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?

Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Educator tax credit could become reality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
HONOLULU, HI

