Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
HTA: ‘Room for improvement’ in efforts to discourage bad behavior among visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is responding to incidents bad behavior among visitors that have gone viral on social media. And they’re acknowledging the need for more education. “One of the challenges in measuring the work in visitor education is that it is hard to quantify how...
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
FBI Honolulu looking to hire more local applicants
Do you have what it takes to work for FBI Honolulu?
Educator tax credit could become reality
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Matayoshi: No more food debt for Hawaiʻi keiki
In school districts across the nation, keiki are being denied the basic right of food because school boards have enacted food debt programs that prevent students from gaining access to life-sustaining and brain-building meals.
C+C Honolulu: Paratransit improvements coming
The very first modern wheelchair was invented by a German clockmaker in 1655. Stephan Farfler was a paraplegic himself who wanted to make the quality of life better for those who needed extra assistance toward mobility.
Have you been to the Big Island’s tropical garden?
The bioreserve is home to more than 2,000 species, with more than 125 families and 750 genera.
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
Two coolant leaks in Mauna Kea telescope prompt internal investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two coolant leaks from the chilling system of the Mauna Kea telescope have prompted an investigation, the University of Hawaii said Saturday. UH said the fluid consists of 70% water and 30% ethylene glycol, which is commonly used as an antifreeze in cooling systems. EPA classifies ethylene...
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
The momentous experience of The Eddie
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility. Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part...
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
