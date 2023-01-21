Read full article on original website
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state are preparing for their day in court. Ranging between the ages of 8 to 20, they call the case Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation. The state’s attorneys want the case...
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
Forest Restoration Giving Native Birds a Fighting Chance
Native hawaiian honeycreepers face multiple threats from predation, habitat loss, and disease. Their declining populations contribute to Hawaiiʻs unfortunate reputation as the “Extinction Capital of the World”. However, the decades-long reforestation of Puʻu Makaʻala provides an outstanding example of the value of native forest restoration and endangered species protection.
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
Department of Health Launches ‘Sweet Lies!’ Campaign
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recently launched a new public service announcement campaign aimed at the beverage industry’s marketing of sweetened fruit drinks to keiki. Pictures of fruit and words like juice, natural, and 100% vitamin C mislead parents into thinking these beverages are healthy. In reality, sweetened fruit drinks can contain as much sugar as soda and can lead to tooth decay, early weight gain, and contribute to a lifetime of diet-related diseases, including diabetes.
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022) -- On Oahu, authorities are still looking into the cause of a deadly fire at an Aiea high rise. -- Darker vehicle tints may soon be allowed in Hawaii if House Bill 23 becomes law. UH President David Lassner discusses updates to university system.
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding
U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
'The Eddie': Hawaii's most prestigious surf competition makes epic return with monster waves
With big waves in the forecast, Hawaii hosted "The Eddie" at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.
Eddie champion was on duty before being official invitee
It's time to catch that energy swell and today's ride of the day is 2023 Eddie champion Luke Shepardson! Hawaii's own city and county lifeguard scored 89 points of a possible 90.
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
