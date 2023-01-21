ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country

Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States.   In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Forest Restoration Giving Native Birds a Fighting Chance

Native hawaiian honeycreepers face multiple threats from predation, habitat loss, and disease. Their declining populations contribute to Hawaiiʻs unfortunate reputation as the “Extinction Capital of the World”. However, the decades-long reforestation of Puʻu Makaʻala provides an outstanding example of the value of native forest restoration and endangered species protection.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Department of Health Launches ‘Sweet Lies!’ Campaign

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recently launched a new public service announcement campaign aimed at the beverage industry’s marketing of sweetened fruit drinks to keiki. Pictures of fruit and words like juice, natural, and 100% vitamin C mislead parents into thinking these beverages are healthy. In reality, sweetened fruit drinks can contain as much sugar as soda and can lead to tooth decay, early weight gain, and contribute to a lifetime of diet-related diseases, including diabetes.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Invasive species prevention in Hawai‘i gets millions in federal funding

U.S. congressmembers Ed Case (HI-01) and Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award over $2.5 million to Hawaiʻi’s Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program. “Invasive species pose an especially grave threat to Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems,. natural resources and...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy