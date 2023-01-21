Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers
The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
mauinow.com
$198,000 grant allows for launch of Native Hawaiian Owner-Builder project on Molokaʻi
Hawai‘i Community Lending announced grant awards totaling $1.3 million that aim to increase economic stability on Moloka‘i by helping the island’s native Hawaiian community to actualize affordable homeownership. A $198,000 grant was issued through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will match $1.1 million in funding from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022)
The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
bigislandgazette.com
DWS Expands Format for Annual Poster Contest
The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i, invites Hawai‘i Island students attending kindergarten through the sixth grade to enter its 5th Annual Keiki Water Conservation Poster Contest featuring an expanded format. To encourage more keiki to learn about conserving water, the Department of Water Supply is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HTA: ‘Room for improvement’ in efforts to discourage bad behavior among visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority is responding to incidents bad behavior among visitors that have gone viral on social media. And they’re acknowledging the need for more education. “One of the challenges in measuring the work in visitor education is that it is hard to quantify how...
bigislandgazette.com
Department of Health Launches ‘Sweet Lies!’ Campaign
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recently launched a new public service announcement campaign aimed at the beverage industry’s marketing of sweetened fruit drinks to keiki. Pictures of fruit and words like juice, natural, and 100% vitamin C mislead parents into thinking these beverages are healthy. In reality, sweetened fruit drinks can contain as much sugar as soda and can lead to tooth decay, early weight gain, and contribute to a lifetime of diet-related diseases, including diabetes.
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
KITV.com
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
bigislandgazette.com
Brown Water Advisory at Keaukaha Beach – 4 Miles
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting Keaukaha Beach – 4 Miles, Hawai‘i. Levels of 2005 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample (red dot). This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land dispute in Waiehu escalated on Tuesday after two people were arrested for trespassing at a site being developed for affordable housing. About noon Tuesday, MPD arrested a woman who was living on the Waiehu site and refused to leave. Just two hours later, a second...
Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For
Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU — (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm...
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
