Hawaii State

KHON2

$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers

The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022)

The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

DWS Expands Format for Annual Poster Contest

The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i, invites Hawai‘i Island students attending kindergarten through the sixth grade to enter its 5th Annual Keiki Water Conservation Poster Contest featuring an expanded format. To encourage more keiki to learn about conserving water, the Department of Water Supply is...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Department of Health Launches ‘Sweet Lies!’ Campaign

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recently launched a new public service announcement campaign aimed at the beverage industry’s marketing of sweetened fruit drinks to keiki. Pictures of fruit and words like juice, natural, and 100% vitamin C mislead parents into thinking these beverages are healthy. In reality, sweetened fruit drinks can contain as much sugar as soda and can lead to tooth decay, early weight gain, and contribute to a lifetime of diet-related diseases, including diabetes.
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country

Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States.   In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?

Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Brown Water Advisory at Keaukaha Beach – 4 Miles

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting Keaukaha Beach – 4 Miles, Hawai‘i. Levels of 2005 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample (red dot). This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site.
HAWAII STATE
Ujwal Sharma

Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For

Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

HONOLULU — (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE

