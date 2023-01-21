ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Rep. Levin Announces $1M for Workforce Training Program at MiraCosta College

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Rep. Levin presented a check for $1 million in federal funding to MiraCosta College Technology Career Institute Friday. Photo via @MiraCosta Twitter

Rep. Mike Levin held a press conference Friday with MiraCosta College officials, students and employers to announce new funding for the college’s Technology Career Institute’s accelerated skills-based training programs.

The $1 million investment will create hands-on training courses to prepare students for jobs in high-skilled occupations such as engineering, manufacturing and biomedical equipment.

“This funding will ensure we prepare our workforce for careers in critical and growing sectors of our local economy, and they are able to compete in the global market,” Levin said.

TCI will use the money, secured by Levin in the recent government funding legislation passed by Congress in December 2022, to develop programs that utilize new technology to prepare a future-ready talent pipeline.

“When we invest in STEM education and workforce training, we invest in our community,” Levin said. “I’m proud to have secured this funding for MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute and I will continue to fight for more funding that supports our students, educators and communities.”

Levin is a Democrat representing coastal North San Diego and Orange County in the 49th Congressional District.

