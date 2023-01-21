ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department copter 3 surveyed the damage Friday by air. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area.

The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.

It was not immediately clear when the landslide occurred and how large an area was affected.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

