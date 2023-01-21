Vermilion hosted a tri-meet Tuesday January 17th at Norwalk Rec Center against Amherst and Edison High Schools. The Sailors finished 2nd overall. Top finishes of the night were the relay team of Cole Rini, Bryson Dean, Joseph Webb, and Joe Schaub by placing 2nd in both the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relays. Cole Rini took first in the 200 IM and 100 Breastroke. Joseph Webb and Byrson Dean snatched 1st and 2nd in the 100 Fly. Dean had another top 3 finish by placing 3rd in the 100 Backstroke. Lots of PR ‘s were also achieved by several team members! Keep swimming strong Sailors!

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO