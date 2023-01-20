ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BBC calls Radio 2 'multi-generational' as over 100 fans complain about Ken Bruce departure

By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The BBC has insisted that Radio 2 will continue to be a ‘multi- generational’ station after getting more than 100 complaints about Ken Bruce’s departure.

There is growing concern among loyal listeners that the station is abandoning its older audience, after it previously axed 68-year-old Steve Wright’s afternoon show and this week revealed the departure of Bruce, who is 71.

Other older presenters to have left the station in recent months include Paul O’Grady, 67, and Vanessa Feltz , 60. The BBC has issued a statement on the complaints section of its website to try to reassure listeners after Bruce’s departure was revealed.

His mid-morning programme is the most popular show on British radio, with more than 8.5million weekly listeners. He will leave in March to join Greatest Hits Radio.

Usually the BBC only publishes such statements when there has been more than a hundred complaints about an issue. The corporation said: ‘Radio 2 remains hugely proud of its range of presenters from their 30s to 80 years old, an age range which hasn’t changed in decades, and Ken himself started presenting on Radio 2 at the age of 33.

‘Radio 2 will continue to be a multi-generational radio station that serves a 35+ audience with a fantastic range of programmes, hosted by some of the UK’s best loved presenters.’

Last week the Mail revealed that Wright’s replacement on Radio 2, former Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills, was playing far fewer songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s than Wright had.

On Tuesday, Bruce said the ‘time is right’ for him to leave Radio 2, and stressed it was ‘entirely my decision’.

It sparked dismay from listeners, with one bemoaning the ‘continuing demise of Radio 2’ while another branded it a ‘dark day’ for the station.

