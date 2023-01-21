Read full article on original website
Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97
Percentages: FG .406, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Rozier 4-9, Maledon 1-1, McDaniels 1-5, Bouknight 0-1, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Washington 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 3, Rozier, Washington). Turnovers: 12 (Richards 3, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, Washington,...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, MURRAY STATE 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Smith 3-4, Moore 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Perry 0-2, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore, Perry). Turnovers: 16 (Wood 4, Burns 3, Perry 3, Smith 3, Anderson 2, Morgan). Steals: 11 (Wood 4, Burns...
UNLV 86, WYOMING 72
Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Dusell 6-9, Reynolds 4-11, Thompson 2-4, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 1-6, Barnhart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 6 (Reynolds 3, Anderson 2, Dusell). Steals: 3 (Maldonado, Powell, Thompson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Iwuakor241-43-41-4025. Gilbert345-90-00-83212. Harkless318-1511-111-83028.
L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .607, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Powell 4-5, Jackson 4-7, Mann 4-7, George 3-9, Covington 2-2, Batum 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Leonard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Covington 4, Leonard 2, Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 12 (George 4, Batum 2, Jackson 2,...
Denver 99, New Orleans 98
Percentages: FG .488, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Brown 3-7, Murray 3-8, Jokic 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Green 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Braun 0-2, Cancar 0-3, Nnaji 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Nnaji). Turnovers: 12 (Gordon 3, Jokic 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Green...
NORTH CAROLINA 72, SYRACUSE 68
Percentages: FG .448, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Love 3-5, Nance 1-2, Nickel 1-2, Davis 1-4, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 10 (Bacot 4, Love 2, Nance 2, Davis, Washington). Steals: 9 (Nance 4, Davis 2, Bacot, Black, Nickel).
NO. 10 TEXAS 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 75
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Wright 4-10, Thompson 2-5, Newton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Asberry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boone 2, Smith 2, Newton). Turnovers: 16 (Thompson 5, Asberry 3, Boone 2, Newton 2, Smith 2, Anderson, Harris). Steals:...
SAN JOSE STATE 82, AIR FORCE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Heidbreder 1-2, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Mills 1-3, Becker 1-5, Green 0-1, J.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-2, Petraitis 0-2, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 2, Brown, Jackson, Mills, Petraitis, Vander Zwaag). Turnovers: 6 (Beasley, C.Murphy, McCreary,...
N.Y. Knicks 105, Cleveland 103
Percentages: FG .460, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mitchell 6-14, LeVert 2-4, Garland 2-6, Okoro 1-3, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Love 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (E.Mobley 2, Allen, Mitchell). Turnovers: 10 (E.Mobley 3, Allen 2, Rubio 2, Garland, LeVert, Okoro). Steals:...
NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52
Percentages: FG .313, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Noland 2-3, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-2, Sherfield 1-8, Bamisile 0-2, Uzan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 4, Hill, Oweh). Turnovers: 15 (Uzan 4, Cortes 3, Hill 3, Schroder 2, Oweh, Sherfield, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Cortes...
Boise St. 63, Fresno St. 53
FRESNO ST. (7-12) Andre 6-11 1-2 13, Baker 2-13 0-0 5, Hill 6-14 2-3 14, Colimerio 4-7 0-0 8, Holland 0-3 4-7 4, Campbell 3-5 0-2 7, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0, Yap 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 7-14 53. BOISE ST. (16-5) Degenhart 5-7 2-2 13, N.Smith 4-8 2-3 10,...
Miami 98, Boston 95
BOSTON (95) Tatum 9-18 11-14 31, Williams 3-6 1-2 10, Williams III 5-6 1-1 11, Pritchard 4-14 0-0 10, White 7-17 7-8 23, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Kornet 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 32-74 21-27 95. MIAMI (98) Martin 1-5 2-2 5, Strus...
Charlotte plays Chicago on home losing streak
Chicago Bulls (22-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game home slide with a win against Chicago. The Hornets have gone 6-23 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte averages...
