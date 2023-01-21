Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video
Rachel Maddow shares exclusive video from Republican Rep. George Santos recording an interview with Brazilian podcast Rádio Novelo Apresenta in which he describes being the subject of an assassination attempt and a mugging, and explains his disdain for lying, at least in the context of immigration. Jan. 24, 2023.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
MSNBC
James Comer’s rare skill: He can connect Hunter Biden to anything
Rep. James Comer, the new Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, appeared on Fox News over the weekend, and shared a few thoughts on some diamond Hunter Biden received from a Chinese businessman several years ago. Here was the pitch the GOP congressman took to Fox’s viewers:. “That...
MSNBC
Sen. Warren on Biden docs: The law applies to everyone
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in the Biden documents and why she says the DOJ will go forward without fear or favor.Jan. 23, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’
Representatives Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to prevent them from serving on House committees while giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene her choice of committees.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Republicans’ interest in the M&M’s ‘controversy’ matters
In nearly every instance, I’d see a story like this NBC News report and immediately assume it falls far outside my wheelhouse. But in this instance, it’s not quite that simple. After its mascot refresh controversy last year, M&M’s announced Monday that it is taking an “indefinite pause”...
MSNBC
Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi
“I personally did not think Mike Pompeo could sink any lower. But he has now surpassed my already low expectations of him,” says Chris Hayes on the Trump Secretary of State’s new remarks about murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC
Why the Republicans’ debt ceiling ransom note is blank (for now)
About a decade ago, congressional Republicans thought it’d be a good idea to launch another debt ceiling crisis, on the heels of their 2011 crisis that did real harm. But in 2013, they just weren’t sure what to demand from the Obama White House. So, GOP officials aimed...
MSNBC
David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media
Washington Post Foreign Affairs Columnist David Ignatius joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s new book, “Never Give an Inch,” in which he mocks the media’s portrayal of murdered Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi. “It's shocking and disappointing. It's also hypocritical,” says Ignatius. “The issue is he was murdered in a brutal way. As Pompeo says, he was ‘chopped to pieces, hacked to bits’ in Istanbul. And the former secretary of state chooses, I think, to kind of make a fight for political reasons with the news media.”Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
Is the White House hosting debt ceiling talks with McCarthy or not?
When it comes to the Republicans’ debt ceiling crisis, the line from most congressional Democrats and the Biden White House has been simple: There will be no negotiations. Congress has a responsibility to pay the nation’s bills, and Democrats can’t pay a ransom to GOP lawmakers every time Republicans threaten to harm Americans on purpose.
MSNBC
Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts
Richard Barnett, the criminal trespasser and January 6th rioter who was infamously photographed with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was convicted by a federal jury on all eight charges he faced. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the verdict, in a segment playing Jay-Z’s lyrics about Barnett and the criminal justice system. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele says Jay-Z addresses “the lived experience of a lot of Americans, particularly in Black and Brown communities.”Jan. 24, 2023.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47
A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
MSNBC
‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case
See MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber's special report breaking down three federal sedition trials launched by the Garland Justice Dept. The report documents why sedition cases are legally rare; new evidence of Trump allies' contacts with militias; and how sedition convictions are vindicating part of the DOJ’s aggressive strategy. Melber also reports on evidence against Trump and Trump allies who did not physically storm the Capitol, but may have legal exposure.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence on McCarthy: No speaker has ever reached so low for so little
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Speaker Kevin McCarthy is using the three Democrats he has vowed to “fire,” a power he does not have, as a symbol for the kind of power he wishes he had.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Biden’s classified docs scandal may do more damage than Trump’s
As the drip, drip, drip of President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal leaks out, legal experts have been quick to point out that Biden’s situation is less serious, legally speaking, than former President Donald Trump’s. It’s true that under the facts as we know them right now, Biden’s possession of classified documents, while careless, doesn’t rise to the threshold required to violate the law.
MSNBC
DeSantis' AP course crusade, and the right's fight to remain stupid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has given its explanation for why the state's education department banned schools from teaching an Advanced Placement African American studies course, and the rationale is just as oppressive as imagined. Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, shared a sheet the DeSantis administration released...
Comments / 0