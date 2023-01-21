Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
nfldraftdiamonds.com
10 Amazing Draft Classes in NFL History
The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment in the league’s calendar, as it gives teams the opportunity to select the top college football players and construct their rosters for the upcoming season. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches on April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri, fans and analysts alike wonder if this class will go down in history as one of the best.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dylon Ross, DE, Ripon College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to find the ball and always find a way to be around the ball makes me a top prospect. I have an extremely high motor that does not allow me to quit or take a play off. I am always giving everything I have every game. There is nothing I want more than to have the ability to help my team win. I’m willing to put my body on the line to ensure my team wins.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Santrell Latham, LB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching my big cousin play with the big boys and playing and watching football around the house that made me grow a passion for it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s the grind, I like...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ronald Kent Jr, DB, Central Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me start playing football was my two older brothers. When I was around 3-5 yrs old I use to go to their practices and I just loved it so much and stuck around it. What are you...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Ford, WR, University of New Haven
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up seeing my brother playing football I immediately gravitated to it. While he’d be playing in high school I’d be off to the side playing my own pick up games. Watching him definitely made me want to be a football player.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died after colliding with an 18-wheeler in Texas
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler. Graylan’s high school football team Vandegrift High School posted this on their Twitter page. According to police reports, Spring was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Juwuan Jones, DL, Western Kentucky University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’ve had a love for the game ever since I was 5 years old. I just love the fact that you can hit someone and not get in trouble for it. It is also the ultimate team sport. That’s another big reason why I play football. It takes everyone in order for a play to work and for you to win games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Malaki Malaki, LB, Utah Tech | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Malaki Malaki the hard-hitting linebacker from Utah Tech recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Khalan Laborn the stand-out running back from Marshall tore it up this year. Laborn had a monster year in 2023 and earned an invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl. Laborn sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 24, 2023 | Presented by Hula Bowl
Cardinals will interview Dan Quinn for his second interview. Ravens interviewed QB Coach James Urban and TE Coach George Godsey for their OC vacancy. Panthers will interview Kellen Moore for their HC vacancy. Panthers signed QB Jacob Eason to a futures deal. Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals claimed CB Chris Lammons off...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
What Are Some Of The Biggest Bets On NFL Matches?
More than $125 billion in wagers have been placed on American sporting events since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize the industry in 2018. In 2021, $52.7 billion will be wagered on sporting events. This number has been steadily rising ever since, with 45.2 million Americans betting on the NFL’s 2021–22 season, making it the single most popular sport on which the country placed bets. That’s a 36 percent increase over the 2020-21 season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stefon Diggs finally responds after snapping on the sidelines
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has finally responded to his critics after acting like a Diva over the weekend for not getting the ball. Diggs was definintely upset with Josh Allen for not getting the ball, and now he is responding to the critics on the web. Diggs defended...
