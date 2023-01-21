ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

nfldraftdiamonds.com

10 Amazing Draft Classes in NFL History

The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment in the league’s calendar, as it gives teams the opportunity to select the top college football players and construct their rosters for the upcoming season. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches on April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri, fans and analysts alike wonder if this class will go down in history as one of the best.
MISSOURI STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dylon Ross, DE, Ripon College

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to find the ball and always find a way to be around the ball makes me a top prospect. I have an extremely high motor that does not allow me to quit or take a play off. I am always giving everything I have every game. There is nothing I want more than to have the ability to help my team win. I’m willing to put my body on the line to ensure my team wins.
RIPON, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Juwuan Jones, DL, Western Kentucky University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’ve had a love for the game ever since I was 5 years old. I just love the fact that you can hit someone and not get in trouble for it. It is also the ultimate team sport. That’s another big reason why I play football. It takes everyone in order for a play to work and for you to win games.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Malaki Malaki, LB, Utah Tech | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Malaki Malaki the hard-hitting linebacker from Utah Tech recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
UTAH STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Khalan Laborn the stand-out running back from Marshall tore it up this year. Laborn had a monster year in 2023 and earned an invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl. Laborn sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
HUNTINGTON, WV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 24, 2023 | Presented by Hula Bowl

Cardinals will interview Dan Quinn for his second interview. Ravens interviewed QB Coach James Urban and TE Coach George Godsey for their OC vacancy. Panthers will interview Kellen Moore for their HC vacancy. Panthers signed QB Jacob Eason to a futures deal. Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals claimed CB Chris Lammons off...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

What Are Some Of The Biggest Bets On NFL Matches?

More than $125 billion in wagers have been placed on American sporting events since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize the industry in 2018. In 2021, $52.7 billion will be wagered on sporting events. This number has been steadily rising ever since, with 45.2 million Americans betting on the NFL’s 2021–22 season, making it the single most popular sport on which the country placed bets. That’s a 36 percent increase over the 2020-21 season.
NEVADA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Stefon Diggs finally responds after snapping on the sidelines

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has finally responded to his critics after acting like a Diva over the weekend for not getting the ball. Diggs was definintely upset with Josh Allen for not getting the ball, and now he is responding to the critics on the web. Diggs defended...

