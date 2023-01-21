What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.

2 DAYS AGO