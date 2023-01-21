Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks
There seems to be some confusion regarding the amount of draft picks the New York Giants will have in the upcoming NFL draft. Many draft prognostication sites around the internet are listing the Giants with 10 or 11 selections but according to general manager Joe Schoen, who spoke to the media on Monday, the team currently has nine.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
10 Amazing Draft Classes in NFL History
The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment in the league’s calendar, as it gives teams the opportunity to select the top college football players and construct their rosters for the upcoming season. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches on April 27th in Kansas City, Missouri, fans and analysts alike wonder if this class will go down in history as one of the best.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Revisiting the 2021 NFL Draft: One of the best classes ever?
One of the most fun exercises to do in draft circles is look back at past drafts and analyze how each teams picks faired. The 2021 NFL draft class is already a memorable one and could turn into one of the best draft classes ever. So, without further ado let’s...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Santrell Latham, LB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching my big cousin play with the big boys and playing and watching football around the house that made me grow a passion for it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s the grind, I like...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died after colliding with an 18-wheeler in Texas
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler. Graylan’s high school football team Vandegrift High School posted this on their Twitter page. According to police reports, Spring was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ronald Kent Jr, DB, Central Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me start playing football was my two older brothers. When I was around 3-5 yrs old I use to go to their practices and I just loved it so much and stuck around it. What are you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Viera Jr, LB, Albright College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Simote Samate, DE, West Texas A&M
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is my relentless effort on every snap, being very coachable, my passion, being able to breakdown film and understand how any offensive linemen block from run to pass and transfer that to the field. I’m a good pass rusher not only on the edge but inside as well, being able to get the quarterback, and I’m good at getting off of blocks and stopping the run.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
What Are Some Of The Biggest Bets On NFL Matches?
More than $125 billion in wagers have been placed on American sporting events since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize the industry in 2018. In 2021, $52.7 billion will be wagered on sporting events. This number has been steadily rising ever since, with 45.2 million Americans betting on the NFL’s 2021–22 season, making it the single most popular sport on which the country placed bets. That’s a 36 percent increase over the 2020-21 season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Malaki Malaki, LB, Utah Tech | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Malaki Malaki the hard-hitting linebacker from Utah Tech recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 24, 2023 | Presented by Hula Bowl
Cardinals will interview Dan Quinn for his second interview. Ravens interviewed QB Coach James Urban and TE Coach George Godsey for their OC vacancy. Panthers will interview Kellen Moore for their HC vacancy. Panthers signed QB Jacob Eason to a futures deal. Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals claimed CB Chris Lammons off...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers star pass rusher Charles Omenihu arrested on domestic violence charges
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday. According to reports, police were called by a female who claimed her boyfriend pushed her to the ground during an argument. There were no visible injuries observed on the woman, who did complain of pain in her arm, but declined medical attention.
Owner of NBL wants to recruit Bronny James
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is in his senior season of high school, and the recruiting offers have been starting to come in for him. Although he isn’t the most dazzling of prospects, he is thought to have some potential at the next level, even if it would be more as a project player. The younger James has reportedly received several offers from some solid basketball programs across the nation.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stefon Diggs finally responds after snapping on the sidelines
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has finally responded to his critics after acting like a Diva over the weekend for not getting the ball. Diggs was definintely upset with Josh Allen for not getting the ball, and now he is responding to the critics on the web. Diggs defended...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How NFL Sponsorship Differs From European Soccer Sponsorship
Major major corporations around the world choose to sponsor sports teams and events. Over the past decade, a rising number of online gambling companies have actively supported sports teams, resulting in a win-win partnership for both parties. Online casinos have increased their support of the football sector in particular. Some...
Comments / 0