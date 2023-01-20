Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
WMBF
‘It’s a plague’: Nearly 100 arrests made during ‘Operation Extended Stay’ in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An operation in Florence County led to nearly 100 arrests and got a number of guns and drugs off the streets, according to the sheriff’s office. From Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Extended Stay”...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
WECT
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on...
cbs17
Woman killed in 3-car crash; 4 others injured, Hope Mills police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a crash over the weekend. Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers said they were called to Golfview Road between Permastone Lake and Rockfish roads in reference to a crash.
WMBF
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
Sheriff seeks help identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
1-year-old found dead in North Carolina home, police say
Fayetteville police said they're investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning.
WRAL
Police investigating death of one-year-old
Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
WMBF
Sheriff confirms death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton. A picture from the sheriff’s office...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Convicted felon out on bond points gun at Robeson County investigator
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man out on bond is now accused of pointing a weapon at a North Carolina investigator during a traffic stop. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle involved was pulled over by an investigator shortly after midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls.
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
i-95 in Cumberland County reopens after truck hauling 180 hogs overturns
Interstate 95 in Cumberland County reopened Monday night hours after an accident involving a tractor-trailer hauling hogs overturned.
cbs17
Police seek larceny, assault suspect at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking the public to help them identify a man and a car they said might have information about a larceny and assault at Lowe’s Home Improvement. At about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officers said the car was seen on surveillance...
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
Comments / 0