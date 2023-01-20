ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police investigating death of one-year-old

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

Sheriff confirms death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators have been called to the scene in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton. A picture from the sheriff’s office...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

