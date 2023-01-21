ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

'Beloved Bath' Store Provides Meaningful Employment for People with Autism

By Elise Margulis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ –West Orange resident Pat Miller met Pam Kattouf a couple of decades ago on a playground when their sons were young. They stayed in touch, and both of their sons were later diagnosed with autism. Kattouf shared, “The bonds of our friendship deepened as we dedicated ourselves to finding ways to help our children thrive and flourish.” She continued, “We discovered the magic of relaxing salt and lavender baths made the boys more calm, centered and happy after a soak.”,

Their sons, Justin and John, loved making bath mixtures with them. Kattouf explained what inspired them to open their shop. “The boys’ enjoyment in the process coupled with our knowledge that opportunities for adults with autism were scarce was the catalyst for Beloved Bath.”

In 2017, they opened their beautiful shop in Maplewood and hired employees who are on the autism spectrum. Beloved Bath carries handmade soaps, bath salts, sugar scrubs, body butter, gift ideas, box sets, candles and more. Beloved Bath does not use animal products, and they don't test their products on animals. Their suppliers are also cruelty-free. Product oils are plant-based and farmed by sustainable growers, and all fragrances and essential oils are phthalate-free.

Miller and Kattouf call their hiring process “meaningful employment for people with autism.” Miller spoke of how they found their staff. “Many of our employees are friends of either Pam son and my son who we have known over the years or people we have met in the autism community.” She reported, “Many people have emailed us and have gained employment opportunities or are on our waiting list for when openings arise.”

Their employees love the work. “The business allows for many opportunities to do different tasks and utilize different skill sets. So we like to say there is a job for everyone no matter where they fall on the spectrum or what their skill sets are,” commented Miller. She continued, “I often say this is an untapped talent pool as they are amazing workers who take pride in a job well done and want an opportunity to work and feel valued.”

Miller and Kattouf plan to expand, so they can offer many more opportunities to the individuals on their waiting list. They have also set up the Beloved Bath Charitable Foundation (BBCF) to help people on the spectrum find fulfilling jobs. The foundation’s mission is, “Beloved Bath Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the lives of adults with autism and related disabilities. BBCF’s core emphasis is on the development of employment and social skills that, together, empower individuals with autism to lead the most fulfilling and independent lives possible.”

Funds raised by the foundation go toward

Vocational training and services for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Education, training, and mentoring of businesses that have a goal to integrate people with autism and other developmental disabilities into their workforce.
Awarding of grants or mentorships to families and to organizations that have started businesses with the purpose of autism employment.
Delivery of programming for adults and emerging adults to provide them with skills that are transferable to the workforce.
Delivery of programs for parents and stakeholders about topics related to employment and adult life for those with disabilities.

Miller and Kattouf encourage everyone to visit their shop and/or website. Purchasing items and gifts from Beloved Bath helps them accomplish their social mission. “With public support, we can continue to grow and expand and provide more job opportunities to the autism community,” remarked Miller. She also recommended, “Other employees should open their doors to this very talented workforce that is so often overlooked and undervalued as there is so much opportunity with providing them with employment opportunities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gez6I_0kMB4qlL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Z1sz_0kMB4qlL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMcNz_0kMB4qlL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IByo_0kMB4qlL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEBtd_0kMB4qlL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVcwV_0kMB4qlL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

We Need Your Blood! Schedule Your Blood Donation at Red Bank YMCA

Red Bank, NJ: I'm going to be rolling up my sleeve this Monday, January 30 to donate a pint of blood, and I'm asking you to join me! Click here to easily register.  It's easy and quick, plus..., walk away with a free snack! Think about it – You donate, you can save a life - That's a great feeling!  There's a critical shortage of blood in the county and your help is needed to save lives! Join the Y’s Togetherhood® to support the urgent need for blood donations. The Y continues to open its doors to host blood drives with their health care partners. Advance registration is required: > Monday, Jan. 30, 2-6:30pm at Red Bank Family YMCA Register right now, and you'll be saving a life! “THANK YOU for being a part of our Y's mission to strengthen lives through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For those who give, so others can thrive, you are helping us continue to be here for those who need us most, and we are grateful,” said Laurie Goganzer, President & CEO, YMCA of Greater Monmouth County  
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Commissioner of Labor Attends Ceremony for Certified Dementia Practitioners in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — On January 24, six Home Instead Senior Care home health aides became Certified Dementia Practitioners, after completing a course by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Nicole Field of the United States Labor Office of Apprenticeship attended and spoke at the event. Asaro-Angelo stated, “[This is] about the workers working together and making a commitment to each other, and about bettering yourself and bettering those that you work for.” Asaro-Angelo added, “It is such an important, crucial industry to our state and nation. Employers making...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Awards ‘Creative Catalyst’ Grants to Local Artists

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the latest recipients of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund grants on Tuesday, recognizing local artists and cultural arts groups for their social and economic value to the city. A selection committee composed of artists, curators, community residents and city staff recommended 148 applications for funding. A total of 114 grants is to be awarded to individual artists with an average grant of $3,200; and 34 grants will be awarded to small and mid-sized arts organizations with an average award of $10,100. Here's a complete list of recipients. “Newark has a long history as a center...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Provides Bilingual Assistance for Seniors Seeking Services at Union Public Library

Union County, NJ – Union seniors can speak with the County’s ASK personnel in person for expert guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided. The event at the Union Public Library will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.  The Union Public Library is located at 1060 Stuyvesant Avenue. Bilingual staff will be present at all of these events to offer assistance in Spanish. ASK stands for Aging Services Kiosk, a program of the Union County Department of Human Services through the Division on Aging and Disability Resources, serving seniors age 60-plus...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Woodcraft—creating custom made furniture using reclaimed wood since 2012

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Upon walking into Asbury Woodcraft, located on the second floor of the Shoppes at the Arcade at 658 Cookman Ave., customers will be greeted by not only the shop owner's dog Emma, but they will find a variety of one of a kind reclaimed, redesigned and repurposed custom woodcraft that can be transformed to fit their unique furnishing needs.   John Gribbin opened his woodworking business in 2012 after running an antique center in Red Bank for 29 years.  “While I was there I began making stuff…it was an evolution, it grew from one thing into another. For...
ASBURY, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Employee Recognized for Heroic Efforts

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – The quick-thinking actions of a South Plainfield School District employee recently helped save a student choking on her lunch.  Back on Dec. 20, MaryAnn Burns, a retired licensed practical nurse (LPN) who currently works as a duty aid at Franklin Elementary, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fourth grader and dislodged a piece of bagel from her throat.  “I would like to recognize Mrs. MaryAnn Burns for her heroic efforts in saving one of our fourth-grade students from choking during lunch,” Franklin School Principal Shannon Colucci stated during a Jan. 18 board of education (BOE) meeting. “Mrs. Burns...immediately reacted to the student’s distress and performed the...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey.  The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton.  Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box.  Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton.  Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

“Capstone Project” to Provide Cross-Curricular Research Opportunity to Middle School Students

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ – Leah Bromley, Science Department Head, provided the New Providence Board of Education (BOE) with a presentation of the newly minted “Capstone Project” at the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting. The presentation covered the concepts from the past year’s project and the changes for the 2023 project. The Capstone Project came up during the district’s Think Tank 2.0 conversations a few years ago. Bromley explained that the project “aligned well” with the Think Tank 2.0 goals as well as with the district’s educational mission to “develop productive, empathetic, global citizens and to support lifelong learners in a culturally diverse...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Exhibit in Westfield Kicks Off African American History Month

WESTFIELD, NJ — The town resident became a slave while she was still a toddler and while she didn’t die a slave, her servitude to a white family continued until her death at age 42. Jude, who is buried in Fairview Cemetery, served Westfield’s Denman family during the 1800s. She comprises one part of a new exhibit for Black History Month that will run at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto Jan. 28 – Feb. 28. It is being presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Association of Westfield. “She was born enslaved. But, because she was born after the 1804...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ FamilyCare Now Provides Insurance Regardless of Immigration Status

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of January 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare regardless of their immigration status. This is a game changer and will be a tremendous help for many of our families,” said Mayor Venezia. “The Human Services Department often receives calls from people who need medical care but cannot access it, and now we can help these families sign up for...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verona to Apply for Grant to Build New Pickleball Courts

VERONA, NJ -- A resolution on the agenda for Monday night's Verona Township Council meeting calls for the township to apply for a grant to build new pickleball courts. A resolution authorizes the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for a Local Recreation Department Improvement Grant (LRIG). The Verona Township Council is seeking to obtain a fiscal year 2023 Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for approximately $100,000 to carry out a project to renovate the pickleball court at the Verona Community Pool. Upon receipt of the fully executed agreement from the department, the Township Council will authorize the expenditure of funds pursuant to the terms of the agreement between the Township of Verona and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.    
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Share Time Allied Health Program Offers Unique Opportunity for Morris County High School Students

DENVILLE, NJ  – The Morris County Vocational School District, in partnership with Pequannock High School and Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center, offers a unique opportunity for Morris County High School juniors and seniors to take healthcare courses and complete a two-year clinical internship at Chilton Hospital.  Interested 10th grade students and their families are invited to learn about the Allied Health Share Time Program at an Information Session on Wednesday, February 8 at 6:30 PM, located at Pequannock High School. Register to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/allied-health-share-time-high-school-program-tickets-489951617477 Over the course of the two-year, half day program, students take college credit-bearing health care courses at...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield School Board Announcements Include a Job Fair, Strategic Plan Updates, and more

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield Public Schools Superintendent Rashon K. Hasan made a number of announcements at Tuesday's school board meeting, while Board President Hanae Wyatt stated the school board's 2022-2023 public business meeting schedule is being modified. Moving forward, President Wyatt said, the board will only meet once a month. The scheduled dates are as follows: Feb. 28, March 28, April 18, May 23 and June 20. The district is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., hiring teachers and staff to fill vacancies for this year and the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The district is...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Boulevard Dogs N More Announces New Store Hours

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Boulevard Dogs N More announced its new store hours to start the year.  The Boulevard's family-owned top hot dog shop celebrated its one-year anniversary in early January, and announced its updated business hours to best serve the community. The new hours for business are: Monday: Closed Tuesday through Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boulevard Dogs 'N More opened in early 2022, and celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting in late May. The eatery also had a presence during the 2022 Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair the first Sunday in June. Angelo DiLaura is the owner of Boulevard Dogs 'N More. Boulevard Dogs 'N More is located at 206 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights. Parking is available on street and in the lot behind the building, off Franklin Avenue.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

CLIFTON, NJ - If you are having trouble making the perfect Irish coffee, Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey has the solution. The Irish Pub claims to have the “perfect Irish coffee,” they are offering $5 Irish coffees all month long. To celebrate National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, Slane is offering a glass etching at both locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The delicious Irish whiskey blended coffee beverage was born in County Limerick in the town of Foynes, a major port in Ireland. It just may be the perfect beverage...
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Last Chance to Have Your Christmas Tree Picked Up in Morristown, Morris Township

MORRISTOWN, NJ - As January comes to an end, residents are reminded that Christmas Tree pickup will end January 31. In Morristown, Trees will be collected curbside until the end of January. All tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed prior to pickup. Trees with ornaments or lights on them will not be pickup tree. Trees with tinsel will not be picked up. Artificial trees and wreaths with metal in them will be picked up during the scheduled Appliance Day. Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works Office at 973-292-6670. In Morris Township, Christmas Trees will be picked up each week until the end of January. Residents must remove all tinsel, lights, and decorations. Trees should be placed at the curb   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ryan Thompson Bass offers customers lessons and hand-crafted bass guitars

BELMAR, NJ — Those looking to learn how to play the bass or purchase a meticulously handcrafted one can look no further than Ryan Thompson Bass, located at 1006 1/2 Main Street in Belmar.  Since 2006, music instructor and self-taught luthier Ryan Thompson has been operating his music school, which over the years has turned also into a “wood shop” where he crafts bass guitars for clients. In addition to building instruments and teaching, the business also offers bass guitar repairs. Soon after establishing Ryan Thompson Bass in Belmar, the owner became the sole operator of the business. “I had a full...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

$5K Fine, License Suspension for Amy DeGise

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Councilwoman Amy DeGise was fined $5,000 and had her driver’s license suspended for a year for leaving the scene of an accident last year. DeGise said she will not resign her position as city council person as many have demanded. “I fully accept the legal consequences of my actions and now have an opportunity to serve my community, regain the trust of the people, and live out my values each and every day,” she said in a statement. “We all make mistakes in life, and I am so thankful to my family, friends, and core supporters who have stuck by me...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Schedler Property on Tap for Ridgewood Council Wednesday

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – There will be an update on the Schedler property at the January 25 Ridgewood council meeting. The village purchased the seven-acre parcel located between Route 17 and Saddle River Road in 2009 and has been in various stages of restoration since then. The Dutch-American wood frame farmhouse was originally constructed in 1825 and was the home of farmer John A. L. Zabriskie. Florence Scedhler lived there for six decades until her death in 2007. The Zabriskie-Schedler house was officially added to the state historic register in 2019 and has been recommended for the National Register of Historic Places. Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is the awarding of several contracts related to Ridgewood Water. Read More Government News: Message from the Mayor: January Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy