'Beloved Bath' Store Provides Meaningful Employment for People with Autism

WEST ORANGE, NJ –West Orange resident Pat Miller met Pam Kattouf a couple of decades ago on a playground when their sons were young. They stayed in touch, and both of their sons were later diagnosed with autism. Kattouf shared, “The bonds of our friendship deepened as we dedicated ourselves to finding ways to help our children thrive and flourish.” She continued, “We discovered the magic of relaxing salt and lavender baths made the boys more calm, centered and happy after a soak.”,

Their sons, Justin and John, loved making bath mixtures with them. Kattouf explained what inspired them to open their shop. “The boys’ enjoyment in the process coupled with our knowledge that opportunities for adults with autism were scarce was the catalyst for Beloved Bath.”

In 2017, they opened their beautiful shop in Maplewood and hired employees who are on the autism spectrum. Beloved Bath carries handmade soaps, bath salts, sugar scrubs, body butter, gift ideas, box sets, candles and more. Beloved Bath does not use animal products, and they don't test their products on animals. Their suppliers are also cruelty-free. Product oils are plant-based and farmed by sustainable growers, and all fragrances and essential oils are phthalate-free.

Miller and Kattouf call their hiring process “meaningful employment for people with autism.” Miller spoke of how they found their staff. “Many of our employees are friends of either Pam son and my son who we have known over the years or people we have met in the autism community.” She reported, “Many people have emailed us and have gained employment opportunities or are on our waiting list for when openings arise.”

Their employees love the work. “The business allows for many opportunities to do different tasks and utilize different skill sets. So we like to say there is a job for everyone no matter where they fall on the spectrum or what their skill sets are,” commented Miller. She continued, “I often say this is an untapped talent pool as they are amazing workers who take pride in a job well done and want an opportunity to work and feel valued.”

Miller and Kattouf plan to expand, so they can offer many more opportunities to the individuals on their waiting list. They have also set up the Beloved Bath Charitable Foundation (BBCF) to help people on the spectrum find fulfilling jobs. The foundation’s mission is, “Beloved Bath Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the lives of adults with autism and related disabilities. BBCF’s core emphasis is on the development of employment and social skills that, together, empower individuals with autism to lead the most fulfilling and independent lives possible.”

Funds raised by the foundation go toward

Vocational training and services for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Education, training, and mentoring of businesses that have a goal to integrate people with autism and other developmental disabilities into their workforce.

Awarding of grants or mentorships to families and to organizations that have started businesses with the purpose of autism employment.

Delivery of programming for adults and emerging adults to provide them with skills that are transferable to the workforce.

Delivery of programs for parents and stakeholders about topics related to employment and adult life for those with disabilities.

Miller and Kattouf encourage everyone to visit their shop and/or website. Purchasing items and gifts from Beloved Bath helps them accomplish their social mission. "With public support, we can continue to grow and expand and provide more job opportunities to the autism community," remarked Miller. She also recommended, "Other employees should open their doors to this very talented workforce that is so often overlooked and undervalued as there is so much opportunity with providing them with employment opportunities."
























