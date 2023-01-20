Read full article on original website
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
If You Invested $100 In Netflix When It Debuted Streaming 16 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Netflix Inc NFLX introduced its streaming service to deliver content directly to personal computers on Jan.16, 2007. This was 16 years ago — a moment that could be construed as a tectonic shift in the company’s fortunes. Before Netflix emerged as a streaming goliath, it faced impending death,...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report
Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Apple Stock: Are Layoffs On The Horizon?
Several tech heavyweights have recently announced plans to lay off thousands of workers. Should Apple stock investors expect the Cupertino company to be next?
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Is Elon Musk So Impressed With Apple? The Tesla CEO Says 'Wow' To Remarkable Statistic
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had run-ins with Apple, Inc. AAPL in the past. That didn’t stop the billionaire from giving credit where it is due. Musk was responding to a tweet from World Of Statistics, going by the Twitter handle @stats_feed, that said Apple’s market cap is worth more than the combined market capitalization of 11 blue-chip companies that are stalwarts in their respective sectors. The companies mentioned and their market caps as of Friday’s close are as follows:
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023
After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...
