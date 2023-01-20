ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
NASDAQ

2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ

3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
Benzinga

Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels

Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ

Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?

If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
NASDAQ

Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ

Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th

Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Benzinga

Why Is Elon Musk So Impressed With Apple? The Tesla CEO Says 'Wow' To Remarkable Statistic

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had run-ins with Apple, Inc. AAPL in the past. That didn’t stop the billionaire from giving credit where it is due. Musk was responding to a tweet from World Of Statistics, going by the Twitter handle @stats_feed, that said Apple’s market cap is worth more than the combined market capitalization of 11 blue-chip companies that are stalwarts in their respective sectors. The companies mentioned and their market caps as of Friday’s close are as follows:
NASDAQ

Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe

Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
NASDAQ

Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023

After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...

