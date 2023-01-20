DEFENDING MAIS DIVISION BOYS SOCCER CHAMPION JACKSON ACADEMY EDGES HARTFIELD 3-2 IN OVERTIME IN REMATCH OF LAST YEAR’S STATE TITLE GAME

Read full article on original website
Jackson State women roll over Bethune-Cookman
Another dominant win by the Lady Tigers. The post Jackson State women roll over Bethune-Cookman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
WLBT
Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County. Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame. “I just want closure for my family and for...
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death, but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood...
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
prentissheadlight.com
Prentiss retailer sells lottery ticket worth $200,000
A stop at a Prentiss convenience store proved profitable for a Hattiesburg man. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the man won $200,000 on a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket. The scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Fleetway #170 in Prentiss. The prize was one of two $200,000 prizes available, meaning...
vicksburgnews.com
Fisher celebrates 25 years as Pastor of Greater Grove MB Church
Casey Fisher is celebrating his 25th year as the Pastor of Greater Grove Street MB Church on Sunday. Fisher, along with First Lady Michele, will be having their service at 9:00 a.m. where the church will be in celebration of Fisher’s two and a half decades worth of service.
breezynews.com
Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
BreezyNews has learned of a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening on Hwy 12 West in Sallis between Attala Road 4121 and Attala Road 4207. We will update with more information as soon as it is released.
mageenews.com
Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
WLBT
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
WAPT
Antique Show held at MS Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. — Vendors and collectors from all over the south spent Saturday at the Mississippi Trade Mart for the Mississippi Antique Show. Hundreds of people searched for rare and collectible items. The show featured more than 130 vendors. The chair of the show, Cheryl Comans said, "A lot...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
WAPT
Local Jackson restaurant "Stamps Super Burgers" awarded grant from National Trust of Historic Preservation
JACKSON, Miss. — A local Jackson burger staple has received grant funding to help make renovations to their decades old restaurant. The National Trust of Historic Preservation awarded Stamps Super Burgers funding. Stamps, which is located on Dalton Street near the Jackson State University campus, used the funds to...
WLBT
Murder, carjacking suspect among string of JPD arrests
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people have been arrested recently, including one in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Jackson teen, according to the Jackson Police Department. The department announced the arrests Monday morning. They include Tyrese Hodges and Montravious Baker. Hodges and Baker were picked up at 3630...
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
