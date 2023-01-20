Read full article on original website
WNBA charter flights, explained: How Breanna Stewart is fighting to fund team travel
WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart's free agency was already the biggest talking point of the offseason with her cryptic emoji-filled tweets sweeping social media. That's the type of attention you command as one of the best players in the league, as the 2018 WNBA MVP, four-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion will severely swing the hierarchy of the W with her free agency decision.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
Could Bronny James play in the NBL? Australian league look to sign LeBron’s son
He’s arguably the most coveted basketball prospect in the world, and with Bronny James’ commitment still up in the air, the NBL has once again confirmed that they are desperately trying to bring the son of LeBron James down under. Currently a senior at Sierra Canyon High School...
NBA trade grades: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards, make splash ahead of deadline
The Lakers have made a significant splash ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to reports from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles will acquire Rui Hachimura from Washington in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple future second-round picks. News of the trade as the Lakers look...
Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023
The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
Lakers-Wizards trade details: Los Angeles adds Rui Hachimura in exchange for draft picks, Kendrick Nunn
The Lakers have reportedly made the first splash to get the NBA's trade season underway. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers will acquire 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Los Angeles is trying to...
When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase
Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
