Colorado's favorite dispensary is proud to educate customers about the cannabis industry, and their new pages will help you find the best products for your unique needs. BOULDER, Colo. - Jan. 23, 2023 - PRLog -- Magnolia Road is proud to announce the launch of three new web pages, all of which provide insight on cannabis-related topics for users in the Boulder, Broomfield, and Trinidad areas. Designed to educate customers about the available products, these pages will empower them to make purchases with confidence. Armed with more knowledge, customers will better understand–and enjoy–every cannabis experience.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO