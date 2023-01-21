ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
sflcn.com

NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers

MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Seminole Girl’ statue has gone missing. Don’t worry. It wasn’t stolen.

Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture? The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The popular sculpture has not been ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?

The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Afrobeats meets Trinidad’s Steel Pan in Miami Beach

MIAMI – Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents West African Beats, an annual concert celebrating the soul of high art and music that was brought to the Americas, along with the steel drum, as expressed by Leon Foster Thomas’ internationally acclaimed Jazz ensemble. West African Beats is a contemporary inspiration...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

South Pointe Park Miami: Unearth Historical Wonders

South Pointe Park Miami is an exciting and beautiful place to explore! Located in the city of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers something for everyone. If you’re looking for a beautiful waterfront park in Miami Beach, South Pointe Park is a great choice. The 17-acre park offers a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hard and smart

A Guide to Cruise Ships from Miami to Cuba

Cruise ships from Miami to Cuba have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more travelers look to explore the island nation and its rich culture. The journey typically begins in Miami, where travelers board their ship and set sail for the coast of Cuba.
MIAMI, FL

