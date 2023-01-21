Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.L. CaneFlorida State
A Guide to Cruise Ships from Miami to Cubahard and smartMiami, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
sflcn.com
NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers
MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Semaj Jackson Transfers from STA to American Heritage
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
WSVN-TV
Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Seminole Girl’ statue has gone missing. Don’t worry. It wasn’t stolen.
Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture? The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The popular sculpture has not been ...
Florida Politics: Vickie Cartwright to Leave Job Leading Broward County Schools
Seventy-one days after she was fired, and 42 days after that firing was rescinded, embattled Broward County schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to sever ties with the Broward County School Board Tuesday. After a break in Tuesday’s School Board meeting, following one School Board member’s demand for Cartwright’s immediate resignation,...
CBS News
Facing South Florida: Ongoing turmoil over Broward schools superintendent
A new move could be underway to remove Broward school Superintendent Vicki Cartwright. Jim Defede talks to a board member.
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Eight people were injured in a shooting that took place at a Miami park on the night. The incident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
sflcn.com
Afrobeats meets Trinidad’s Steel Pan in Miami Beach
MIAMI – Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents West African Beats, an annual concert celebrating the soul of high art and music that was brought to the Americas, along with the steel drum, as expressed by Leon Foster Thomas’ internationally acclaimed Jazz ensemble. West African Beats is a contemporary inspiration...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
floridaing.com
South Pointe Park Miami: Unearth Historical Wonders
South Pointe Park Miami is an exciting and beautiful place to explore! Located in the city of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers something for everyone. If you’re looking for a beautiful waterfront park in Miami Beach, South Pointe Park is a great choice. The 17-acre park offers a...
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
A Guide to Cruise Ships from Miami to Cuba
Cruise ships from Miami to Cuba have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more travelers look to explore the island nation and its rich culture. The journey typically begins in Miami, where travelers board their ship and set sail for the coast of Cuba.
