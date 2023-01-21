INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
FATE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fate securities between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
PLANET FITNESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Planet Fitness, Inc. on Behalf of Planet Fitness Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) on behalf of Planet Fitness stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
LPTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) and Flame Biosciences, Inc. is fair to Leap shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs shareholders that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders.
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Investors
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate”) (NASDAQ: FATE) securities during the period from April 2, 2020 through January 5, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Innate Pharma Announces HSR Clearance Regarding Expansion of Its Collaboration With Sanofi on NK Cell Engagers
Following expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period regarding expansion of their collaboration on NK cell engagers, the licensing agreement between Sanofi and Innate is now effective. Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust...
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
European Real Estate Investors Directory 2022: List of the 1,200 Companies - Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate Companies, REITs and Pension Funds - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe. Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus),...
Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer
Organizational growth expert joins diabetes technology leader to advance go-to-market success. Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space driving interoperability for all diabetes software and devices, announced that John Lister, has been appointed to the Tidepool team as Chief Operating Officer. As Tidepool's new COO, John will lead and scale business operations and go-to-market teams, positioning the organization for success utilizing their nimble software-first approach within the medical device industry.
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
