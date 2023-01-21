INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Surmodics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Woonsocket Call
BIOVENTUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bioventus Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BVS) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bioventus securities pursuant to the February 11, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Investors
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate”) (NASDAQ: FATE) securities during the period from April 2, 2020 through January 5, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Nidec Files a Civil Action and a Complaint against Diamond, Inc.
Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) (“Nidec” or the “Company”) announced today that it has instituted an action against Diamond, Inc. and concerned individuals, requesting apology advertisements, among others, and submitted to the competent police station a damage report and a written complaint on the defamation by the aforementioned parties, stating that the recent article published by Diamond, Inc. on the Company is false and defames it.
Woonsocket Call
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma Announces HSR Clearance Regarding Expansion of Its Collaboration With Sanofi on NK Cell Engagers
Following expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period regarding expansion of their collaboration on NK cell engagers, the licensing agreement between Sanofi and Innate is now effective. Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust...
Woonsocket Call
Fish & Richardson Secures Summary Judgments and Recovers Attorneys’ Fees in Copyright and Corporate Governance Dispute
Fish & Richardson secured an across-the-board victory on behalf of payroll and workforce solutions provider Proliant, Inc., and its chief executive officer Kevin Clayton in a complex copyright infringement and corporate governance dispute with MPAY, Inc. The Minnesota State Court’s two recent orders for summary judgment resolve the corporate governance dispute and follow on the heels of an earlier summary judgment victory in U.S. District Court relating to copyright infringement.
Woonsocket Call
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
