Frederick County, MD

Woonsocket Call

Atlantic Shredding LLC Relocates to Prince William County and Offers Discounts On Paper Shredding Services to Disabled Veterans

Atlantic Shredding, LLC, a leading provider of drop-off and mobile paper shredding services throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC, is excited to announce its relocation to Prince William County. The new location, at 7105 Gary Rd, Manassas, VA 20109, will provide better service coverage for businesses and residents in the region.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan

BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Local Legislators Discuss Polygraph Bill At Frederick County Delegation Meeting

They also talked about a proposal to increase the local marriage license fee. Annapolis, Md (KM) One bill in the Frederick County 2023 Legislative Package generated some discussion last Friday. The bill would give the Sheriff’s Office the authority to require any employee at the Adult Detention Center who has close personal contact with inmates to under a polygraph test.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Future of I-270 expansion in limbo

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Delegate looks to expand civil immunity for teachers

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday. “We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter Weather Advisory as Close as Frederick County; Not Much Expected for MoCo

While many have been asking about possible winter weather on Wednesday, there hasn’t really been much of a threat for accumulating snow here in MoCo for this one. There is a Winter Weather Advisory as close at Frederick County from 7am until 4pm, with 1-3 inches expected in the Catoctin mountains (includes parts of northern Frederick County) and a coating to an inch for other parts of Frederick County.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade

ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Executive condemns weekend anti-Semitic incidents

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) strongly condemned a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the county this past weekend in a statement. Swastikas were found on desks in three public schools, and flyers targeting several Jewish families were distributed in Kensington. Elrich revealed that, unlike many of the other incidents in recent years, perpetrators of the desk graffiti were identified and have been disciplined by Montgomery County Public Schools. Police are investigating the flyer incident to determine if it qualifies as a hate crime, Elrich said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs

The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
theriver953.com

Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor

Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI

WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
WASHINGTON, DC

