This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
Atlantic Shredding LLC Relocates to Prince William County and Offers Discounts On Paper Shredding Services to Disabled Veterans
Atlantic Shredding, LLC, a leading provider of drop-off and mobile paper shredding services throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC, is excited to announce its relocation to Prince William County. The new location, at 7105 Gary Rd, Manassas, VA 20109, will provide better service coverage for businesses and residents in the region.
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
Local Legislators Discuss Polygraph Bill At Frederick County Delegation Meeting
They also talked about a proposal to increase the local marriage license fee. Annapolis, Md (KM) One bill in the Frederick County 2023 Legislative Package generated some discussion last Friday. The bill would give the Sheriff’s Office the authority to require any employee at the Adult Detention Center who has close personal contact with inmates to under a polygraph test.
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo
NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
Delegate looks to expand civil immunity for teachers
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday. “We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday....
Attorney general files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George's County, Baltimore
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's called gorgeous Prince George's, but the county has struggled for years with illegal dumping. Now Maryland's new attorney general has sued a local recycling company, asking a judge to order it to stop tossing garbage next to a stream and Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.
Winter Weather Advisory as Close as Frederick County; Not Much Expected for MoCo
While many have been asking about possible winter weather on Wednesday, there hasn’t really been much of a threat for accumulating snow here in MoCo for this one. There is a Winter Weather Advisory as close at Frederick County from 7am until 4pm, with 1-3 inches expected in the Catoctin mountains (includes parts of northern Frederick County) and a coating to an inch for other parts of Frederick County.
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
Montgomery County Executive condemns weekend anti-Semitic incidents
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) strongly condemned a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the county this past weekend in a statement. Swastikas were found on desks in three public schools, and flyers targeting several Jewish families were distributed in Kensington. Elrich revealed that, unlike many of the other incidents in recent years, perpetrators of the desk graffiti were identified and have been disciplined by Montgomery County Public Schools. Police are investigating the flyer incident to determine if it qualifies as a hate crime, Elrich said.
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Berkeley County’s Prosecutor ask for a special Prosecutor
Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that she is going to ask a special prosecutor be appointed to review the accident involving the daughter of the Berkeley County Sheriff. Sheriff Nathan Harmon’s 22-year-old daughter Carrie was involved in a single vehicle accident on Jan. 6 in which she ran...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI
WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
