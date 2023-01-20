Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Clayton News Daily
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT
Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Flames blow 2 leads, still edge Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Clayton News Daily
Former champs take trip down memory lane when Avs visit Capitals
The last time Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel played hockey in Colorado, they were taking part in the Stanley Cup Final for the Avalanche last June. Aube-Kubel and Kuemper were essentially one-year rentals for Colorado and became salary cap casualties after the championship parade rolled through downtown Denver. Kuemper landed in Washington as the No. 1 goaltender, and Aube-Kubel went to Toronto before being waived by the Maple Leafs and claimed by the Capitals.
Clayton News Daily
Blues hope to get veterans back as Sabres visit
The St. Louis Blues hope to get winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Tarasenko has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a hand injury while Krug has been on the shelf since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.
Clayton News Daily
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter for the club that hired Rick Tocchet as head coach after a drawn-out firing of Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau, who coached for a couple of weeks amidst rampant speculation that he...
Clayton News Daily
Flyers looking for more energy against Kings
After a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia Flyers play their final home game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Flyers looked flat early in their last game against the Winnipeg Jets as they fell behind 3-0 before rallying for three goals in what was ultimately a 5-3 setback on Sunday.
Clayton News Daily
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Clayton News Daily
Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
Clayton News Daily
Less than the West's best as Ducks, Coyotes meet
Trevor Zegras is playing his best hockey of the season for the Anaheim Ducks and that could spell bad news for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Tempe, Ariz. Zegras is riding an NHL career-high five-game point streak (five goals, four assists). He has scored seven goals in his past eight games to give him a team-leading 17 on the season.
Clayton News Daily
William Nylander's 4-point night powers Leafs over Isles
William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night. John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand.
Clayton News Daily
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers look to take 3-0 season-series edge on Lakers
Still searching for the success that would match the optimism they possessed heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet again Tuesday amid the same old refrain: Better days are ahead. When the teams met in the first week of the season, the Clippers earned...
Clayton News Daily
Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS
Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the team announced Tuesday. Per the Mayo Clinic, ALS is a "progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control." Jones, 53, is in his fourth...
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage. Upper Deck this month unveiled a "First Peoples Rookie Cards" set featuring eight Indigenous hockey players who did not...
