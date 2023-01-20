Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clayton News Daily
Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics
The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said. And a dogfight it's been, as the two teams have gone toe-to-toe with...
Clayton News Daily
Slumping Grizzlies set for energetic clash with Warriors
One of the NBA's best budding rivalries will be renewed Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors duke it out again in San Francisco. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in last year's Western Conference playoffs will be meeting for the second time this season, with Golden State using a 40-point, third-quarter explosion to run off to a 123-109 home win on Christmas.
Clayton News Daily
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart among 4 Celtics out vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics ruled out four players for Tuesday night's nationally televised game against the Miami Heat, including their starting backcourt plus a third starter. Guards Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will join starting power forward Al Horford (low back stiffness) in street clothes in Miami. Reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will also miss a second consecutive game.
Nikola Jokic the hero as Nuggets edge Pelicans
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clayton News Daily
Rockets top Wolves, end 13-game losing streak
Jalen Green scored 11 of his career-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing skid. After missing 10 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers in a loss at Minnesota...
Clayton News Daily
Pacers rally in fourth quarter to beat Bulls, end losing streak
Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner both scored 26 points, T.J. McConnell went for 20 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rallied past the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 116-110 victory on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Pacers came into Tuesday's...
Clayton News Daily
Jazz pull away early, cruise to finish vs. Hornets
Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 120-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen came up big in the pivotal second quarter, scoring 11 points while the Jazz catapulted past the Hornets for good to even their record at 25-25.
Clayton News Daily
Suns eager to keep finding groove vs. Hornets
There are several reasons for the Phoenix Suns to be stocked with newfound confidence. But taking it slow in that category is advised. "I don't want to get happy on the farm about all that stuff," coach Monty Williams said. "I think this group has to play together a bit more. It just takes time to get a team rhythm. Once we do, I think we can be pretty good."
Clayton News Daily
Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls
The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Clayton News Daily
Streaking Sixers return home to battle Nets
The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Sixers just completed a five-game sweep on their road trip with wins over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. Philadelphia...
Clayton News Daily
Domantas Sabonis, Kings crush Ja Morant-less Grizzlies
Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double and the Sacramento Kings took advantage of the absence of Ja Morant to pull away from the visiting Memphis Grizzlies for a 133-100 victory Monday night. In a matchup with defensive ace Jaren Jackson Jr., Sabonis recorded 14 points to complement game-highs in rebounds (10)...
Clayton News Daily
Latest test for surging Kings will come from Raptors
The Sacramento Kings boast a pair of All-Star candidates in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but reserve forward Trey Lyles might hold the key to their future success. The surging Kings have won seven of eight heading into Wednesday's matchup against the visiting Toronto Raptors. Following a breakout game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Lyles will likely figure prominently in the Raptors' scouting report.
Clayton News Daily
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in a Thunder win. Heading into Wednesday's second and final meeting between the teams, this time in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey enter on a hot streak and could be poised to do more damage. The duo is a big reason why the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games.
Clayton News Daily
Blazers' Damian Lillard takes aim at ranking for career 3-pointers
Damian Lillard continues to build his reputation as one of the top long-range shooters in NBA history. Lillard has moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list and is taking aim at sixth-place Vince Carter when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Lillard made...
Clayton News Daily
Nets' Kevin Durant 'progressing well,' out two more weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two more weeks as he continues his rehabilitation from an MCL injury in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. Durant's right MCL sprain was re-evaluated on Monday by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery...
Clayton News Daily
NBA All-Star teams to be drafted immediately before game
This season's All-Star teams will be drafted right before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA and NBPA announced Tuesday. LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their respective teams 10 days ahead of last season's All-Star Game, but the league decided to switch things up for the 2022-23 campaign. Team captains will be picking their teams pregame, building their rosters from a pool of starters and reserves in each conference.
Clayton News Daily
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games. Timo Meier and...
Clayton News Daily
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Flames blow 2 leads, still edge Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
