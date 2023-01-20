Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Clayton News Daily
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Clayton News Daily
Slumping Golden Knights look for turnaround vs. Devils
The opener of a season-long six-game road trip Sunday afternoon appeared to provide the Vegas Golden Knights their best opportunity to regain the consistency they displayed while moving to the top of the Pacific Division. Instead, a loss to the lottery-bound Arizona Coyotes left the Golden Knights still seeking answers...
Clayton News Daily
William Nylander's 4-point night powers Leafs over Isles
William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night. John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand.
Clayton News Daily
Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
Clayton News Daily
Less than the West's best as Ducks, Coyotes meet
Trevor Zegras is playing his best hockey of the season for the Anaheim Ducks and that could spell bad news for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Tempe, Ariz. Zegras is riding an NHL career-high five-game point streak (five goals, four assists). He has scored seven goals in his past eight games to give him a team-leading 17 on the season.
Clayton News Daily
Former champs take trip down memory lane when Avs visit Capitals
The last time Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel played hockey in Colorado, they were taking part in the Stanley Cup Final for the Avalanche last June. Aube-Kubel and Kuemper were essentially one-year rentals for Colorado and became salary cap casualties after the championship parade rolled through downtown Denver. Kuemper landed in Washington as the No. 1 goaltender, and Aube-Kubel went to Toronto before being waived by the Maple Leafs and claimed by the Capitals.
Clayton News Daily
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Clayton News Daily
Wild chase offensive improvement against Lightning
After losing for the second time on their four-game road trip through the southern part of the Eastern Conference, the Minnesota Wild will try to improve even-strength play and hopefully get a little puck luck when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Following Thursday night's 5-2 loss...
Clayton News Daily
Blues hope to get veterans back as Sabres visit
The St. Louis Blues hope to get winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Tarasenko has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a hand injury while Krug has been on the shelf since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.
Clayton News Daily
Flyers looking for more energy against Kings
After a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia Flyers play their final home game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Flyers looked flat early in their last game against the Winnipeg Jets as they fell behind 3-0 before rallying for three goals in what was ultimately a 5-3 setback on Sunday.
Clayton News Daily
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter for the club that hired Rick Tocchet as head coach after a drawn-out firing of Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau, who coached for a couple of weeks amidst rampant speculation that he...
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage. Upper Deck this month unveiled a "First Peoples Rookie Cards" set featuring eight Indigenous hockey players who did not...
Clayton News Daily
Former West leader Pelicans face current No. 1 Nuggets
A little over a month ago, the New Orleans Pelicans had the best record in the Western Conference. Flash forward to late January and a six-week rough stretch has dropped them to fourth place, while the new No. 1 -- the surging Denver Nuggets -- are set to visit New Orleans on Tuesday.
Clayton News Daily
Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls
The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Clayton News Daily
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
Clayton News Daily
Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics
The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said. And a dogfight it's been, as the two teams have gone toe-to-toe with...
Clayton News Daily
Rockets top Wolves, end 13-game losing streak
Jalen Green scored 11 of his career-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing skid. After missing 10 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers in a loss at Minnesota...
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Perfect time to deal Kyrie Irving?
We had a rare January trade in the NBA on Monday, with the Wizards sending Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and some second-rounders. The Lakers realized they needed more shooting and more size on the floor when Anthony Davis is playing center. Like the Lakers, you should...
Clayton News Daily
Streaky Knicks aim to end slide in clash with Cavaliers
In the past month, the New York Knicks are living the life of an extremely streaky team. The Knicks enjoyed the highs of a captivating eight-game winning streak along with a four-game run. The Knicks also endured a five-game slide and take a four-game skid into Tuesday's visit from the...
Clayton News Daily
Amid change, Wizards set to face struggling Mavs
The Washington Wizards leave the comforts of the nation's capital to begin a five-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday already assured their roster will look different when they return. Currently sitting at 20-26, Washington figures to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA...
